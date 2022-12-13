‘General Hospital’ Star Marcus Coloma’s Social Media Activity Sparks Exit Rumors

Marcus Coloma is one of the many actors to play Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Coloma made his debut in Oct. 2019, and while he had big shoes to fill, he made the role his own. But the actor has sparked speculation that his time with the soap opera is ending.

General Hosptial stars Marcus Coloma and Rebecca Herbst I Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

Marcus Coloma sparks ‘General Hospital’ departure rumors

When Tyler Christopher left in 2016, General Hospital producers searched for their new Nikolas. After a three-year search, they cast Coloma in the role. Coloma’s portrayal has been met with mixed reactions, but the actor brought a new spin to the character.

But could Coloma’s days as Nikolas be over? Rumors are circulating that the actor is leaving the ABC soap opera. Coloma’s recent changes to his Twitter and Instagram pages are sparking departure rumors.

The actor removed General Hospital from his bio and is no longer following any of his co-stars. While the suspicious activity could be something simple as a technical glitch, many fans take it as a sign he’s leaving.

Marcus Coloma recently opened up about his contract status

The soap opera has had many actors leave this year, including Johnny Wactor and Inga Cadranel. So, could Coloma be the next General Hospital actor to depart?

There’s been no official word from Coloma or the show about his status. But a June 2022 interview with Soap Opera News shed some light on the actor’s contract, which expired during the fall. When asked if he would resign, Coloma replied, “I don’t know because I think it will depend on the writers and producers. I would love to be a part of it as long as I can.”

At that time, Coloma and the show hadn’t had any conversations, but the actor said anything could happen. “That conversation will happen, but it hasn’t happened yet, so I’ve no idea what they’re thinking. I don’t know how that will work. I don’t know if there’s a conversation ahead of time or if you literally get a script that says, Nikolas gets eaten by a dragon.”

Nikolas Cassadine is in a big storyline on ‘General Hospital’

Coloma and Nikolas’ fate is up in the air on General Hospital. Nikolas is a legacy character featured on and off since 1996. He could be preparing to say goodbye to Port Charles again.

Nikolas is currently in a major storyline with his pregnant mistress Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). He’s enlisted Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) to help tend to Esme and keep her hidden. But their plan is about to backfire.

Finn won't be the only thorn in Nikolas' side today. How much longer can he keep Esme's presence at Wyndemere a secret?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @marcuscoloma pic.twitter.com/7ikQLrhnez — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 7, 2022

After Elizabeth’s boyfriend, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), discovers prenatal vitamins, she lies and tells him she’s pregnant by Nikolas. Elizabeth’s lie is to protect Nikolas, but it’ll do more harm than good. When Ava Jerome (Maura West) learns, she’ll go on the warpath targeting Nikolas and Elizabeth.

With two hot-headed women like Esme and Ava on his case, Nikolas is in trouble. Could one of the ladies end up killing Nikolas? Or will the truth be revealed, and Nikolas leaves town for a while to clear his head?