‘General Hospital’ Twitter Teases Location Shoot With Photo and Fans Think They Know What It’s For

General Hospital is an ABC soap opera set in the location of Port Charles. For 59 years, fans have tuned in to watch the latest drama unfolding in the fictional New York town. However, like many soap operas, the show sometimes travels to other places.

General Hospital stars Tabyana Ali and Eden McCoy I Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ teases a possible location shoot on Twitter

Fans are used to seeing General Hospital drama playing out on set. Each day fans can expect their favorite characters at the hospital, Metro Court, or The Haunted Star. While most of the show’s filming is done at a studio, sometimes the show ventures to outside locations.

Some of the most memorable location shoots include Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) escaping danger in Puerto Rico. Or who could forget Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) and Lois Cerullo’s (Rena Sofer) trip to Coney Island? There’s Luke and Laura Spencer’s (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) iconic 1993 return filmed in Niagara Falls.

It's always nice to get out of the office. Isn't it? ? #GH pic.twitter.com/APA3tadUqg — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 27, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Why Genie Francis ‘Won’t Justify’ the Luke and Laura Storyline Anymore

Now, the soap opera might be eating up for another location shoot. On Sept. 27, the show’s Twitter page posted a photo of a beach with the caption, “It’s always nice to get out of the office. Isn’t it?”

‘General Hospital’ fans believe the storyline is for Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson

The photo of the beach has sparked speculation from General Hospital fans on who the location shoot is for. Many characters could use a break from the drama in Port Charles. However, many fans on Twitter are hoping the setting is for Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali).

“This is a perfect location shoot for Spencer and Trina,” wrote one viewer.

“Yes! The perfect spot for that love confession and their first kiss,” another user replied.

“#springa would look great here, js,” suggested a fan.

“Send a bat signal or something; let us know that this is for Sprina; c’mon, man, give the ppl what we want,” declared another viewer.

The location shoot might not be for Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson

Spencer and Trina are one of General Hospital‘s most famous couples. The lovebirds have garnered a large fan base, with many people awaiting the moment they finally confess their feelings. While the location shoot is a perfect setting to make them an official couple, it might not be for them.

Spencer had a change of heart about his confession, but Trina is determined to read her letter. Who will get their way?#GH is emotional, new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @nicholasachavez pic.twitter.com/uSqxMAUFJ8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 6, 2022

Spencer is about to serve a sentence at Pentonville for breaking his probation. Unless something drastic happens to free Spencer, it looks like he and Trina won’t be together soon. While it’s upsetting to fans, the more angst the couple experiences, the more heartwarming their reunion will be.

Who will be involved in the upcoming shoot with Spencer and Trina out of the running? Speculation is that it’s for Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). Carly’s stuck in Jacksonville taking care of business, and her beau comes to help. While Carly’s primary focus is work, she and Drew might sneak away for some alone time on the beach.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Fans Hate Carly and Drew Together