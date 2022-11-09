‘General Hospital’: Vaccine Mandate Lift Could Mean Steve Burton’s Return

Steve Burton is one of General Hospital’s most famous actors. The Daytime Emmy winner played Jason Morgan for nearly three decades. In November 2021, Burton was fired from the show. However, recent behind-the-scenes developments have sparked speculation about the actor’s return.

General Hospital star Steve Burton I Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Since his General Hospital debut in 1991, Burton and his character, Jason, have been a vital part of the soap opera. Jason was a legacy character from the iconic Quartermaine family. When Jason wasn’t dealing with family strife, he was in danger as the right-hand man for mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Burton was a fan favorite and earned praise and many awards for his performances. However, in November 2021, viewers said goodbye to the actor when his character Jason “died” in a tunnel collapse. Burton was fired from the show because he refused to comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Jason has dreaded the position Sonny is about to put him in. How much will he admit about his and Carly's marriage?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @1SteveBurton pic.twitter.com/qe1IMwV2k5 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 14, 2021

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, it impacted everyone, including Hollywood. Many shows, including soap operas, halted production. In April, General Hospital went on hiatus and showed repeat episodes throughout the week.

When the show finally returned to production in August, they went to great lengths to keep the cast and crew safe. Aside from wearing masks and the six-feet-apart rule, the show also implemented a mandatory vaccination requirement.

However, Burton refused to comply with the mandate and was fired. While viewers might have seen the last of Burton and Jason, recent news has sparked speculation of a return. According to Deadline.com, ABC and Dinsey will lift the vaccination mandate for most of their shows. So does this mean Burton could return?

Could Jason Morgan return to Port Charles?

While General Hospital fans would love to see Burton back as Jason, it appears it’s not happening soon. According to TV Line, Burton is set to reprise his role as Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives. While Burton’s not returning to Port Charles, that doesn’t mean that fans won’t see Jason one day.

Jason and Britt's relationship might be over before it's even started. What are he and Carly planning?#GH is tense, new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @kellythiebaud @1SteveBurton pic.twitter.com/ymP7ur2PFi — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 30, 2021

Although Jason died, he could always make another miraculous return from the dead. Sonny and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) will be happy to see him. However, his return could mean trouble for his twin brother Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). With Jason home, Drew may have to compete with him for Carly’s attention.

Also, Jason’s return could mean reconnecting with one of his exes. Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) are two women he could reunite with. Also, there’s Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), who fell in love with Jason before his death.