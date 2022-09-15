‘General Hospital’: Will Brando Die? 3 Reasons Why He Won’t Survive

Brando Corbin’s (Johnny Wactor) days on General Hospital might end. On the Sept. 14 episode, Brando was attacked by the Port Charles hook killer. While some fans hope he’ll miraculously survive, the odds aren’t in his favor. Here are three reasons why Brando will die.

Brando Corbin’s death leaves Sasha Gilmore a widow on ‘General Hospital’

General Hospital couple Brando and Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) have been put through the wringer during their whirlwind relationship. The couple faced a devastating loss in December 2021 with the death of their infant son Liam. Although they’ve tried to move on, Liam’s death still haunts the couple.

After marrying in March 2022, they faced another challenge with Sasha’s drug addiction. Sasha tried to keep it a secret from her husband, but her public meltdowns drew attention to her addiction. Brando and Sasha’s relationship has been strained, but he vowed never to give up on her.

Sasha is about to put her life in Brando's hands. Is this conservatorship worth her freedom from prison?

Sasha is in a fragile state, and Brando’s death will impact her life. She considers Brando her rock; without him, she’ll feel lost. Sasha’s addiction storyline is far from over, and Brando’s death may send her spiraling out of control.

The hook killer mystery becomes a big storyline on ‘General Hospital’

Brando’s death will open up new storylines on General Hospital. The main one is who is the mysterious hook killer. The assailant arleady struck once when they stabbed Ava Jerome (Maura West) during the Quartermaine picnic.

Many fans thought the attacker was Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), who returned for revenge against Ava. However, the hook killer attacking Brando has left fans confused. Some viewers are starting to wonder if it’s another person responsible for the attacks. If so, what’s their connection to Ava and Brando?

The hook killer will be the biggest mystery in the coming months. With a murderer on the loose, no one in Port Charles is safe. As detectives and viewers try to discover the killer’s identity, there will be many twists and turns.

Brando Corbin’s death could reunite the Corinthos family

Everyone in Port Charles will gather with Sahsa and Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) to mourn Brando. Out of all the residents, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will be overcome with emotion. He’ll say goodbye to his cousin and friend.

Brando's battle with the attacker ends in bloodshed. Who will survive their altercation behind Charlie's?

As Sonny grieves for Brando, he’ll have support from Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Lexi Ainsworth). His estranged wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) will also reach out. Sonny’s been on the outs with Carly and Michael since the Nixon Falls fallout. Carly and Michael have taken every opportunity to voice their disgust over Sonny and Nina.

However, Brando’s death might have them change their attitude. Carly and Michael realize this isn’t the time to kick Sonny when he’s down. Brando’s death will make them realize life is short, and they’ll extend a peace offering to Sonny.

