‘General Hospital’: Will Willow Die? 3 Reasons Why She’ll Survive

Willow Tait (Kaelyn MacMullen) is a young heroine on General Hospital. She’s been through a lot and faces another challenge with her leukemia diagnosis. Although things look dire for Willow, she’ll make a full recovery. Here are three reasons why she’ll survive.

Nina Reeves is the only one who can save Willow Tait on ‘General Hospital’

Willow’s leukemia storyline has become predictable on General Hospital. Although things are looking bleak for the pregnant nurse, everyone knows Willow won’t die. A bone marrow donation is what will save Willow, and there’s only one person who can save her.

Unbeknownst to Willow, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is her biological mother. The two women don’t get along and have their issues. However, with Willow and her baby’s life at risk, Nina can save them.

Yet, it will require Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) to share her dirty secret. Carly is the only one who knows about Willow and Nina being mother and daughter. Although Carly vowed to keep the secret, she’ll have no choice but to reveal the truth to save Willow.

Willow Tait and Michael Corinthos might be headed for a split

While Willow will survive her leukemia battle, her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) will be altered. As reported by Soaps.com, last week, Michael finally learns the truth about Willow’s illness. Although Michael vowed to be supportive of Willow’s decision, deep down, he’s hurt she kept this a secret.

He thought they had a relationship built on trust, and he’s upset Willow didn’t share this with him. Aside from Willow’s secret, the couple will be at odds over their mothers. While Nina will save Willow’s life, it won’t deter Michael from his hatred for the woman who destroyed his family.

Meanwhile, Willow will be upset that Carly kept the truth from her. Although Carly and Michael will claim it was for Willow’s benefit, she won’t see it that way. Willow and Michael will argue about Nina’s role in their lives. She’ll want to bond with Nina, while Michael wants to keep her away from their family.

As tension mounts in their relationship, Willow might seek comfort from her friend TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow).

Another baby switch could be coming on ‘General Hospital’

Willow put off treatment because she was worried it’d affect her baby. However, Willow’s decision may have caused more damage than she imagined. There will be complications for Willow’s baby, and she may lose another bundle of joy.

Terry has seen Willow's latest scans and they don't look good. Did she wait too long to begin treatment?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/y69g2hb02h — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 8, 2022

Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is also pregnant, and whenever there are two pregnant women, odds are a baby switch will happen. Esme’s baby is the only thing prolonging her scheme against Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). Without a baby, Esme has no leverage against Nikolas or her freedom from prison.

Needing a baby, Esme could steal Willow’s child and replace it with a dead infant. While the baby switch is a recycled storyline, it’ll bring emotional drama for Willow. She’ll blame herself for her baby’s death, and her grief will tear her and Michael apart.