‘General Hospital’: Willow’s Baby News Overshadowed by Other Health Concerns

General Hospital heroine Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has been through a lot in her young life. But recently, she received some unexpected and joyous news that changed her and Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) lives. Yet, their happiness is disrupted by more trouble.

Willow Tait learns pregnancy is causing her fainting spells on ‘General Hospital’

General Hospital viewers noticed that Willow hasn’t been feeling well recently. In March, she fainted in the hospital where Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy) and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) treated her. Her test came back normal, but Willow’s condition worsened.

In the June 29 episode, Willow fainted at the Metro Court pool, and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) rushed her to the hospital. Willow finally learned the reason for her condition. According to Soaps.com, Willow is pregnant.

Michael's life is about to change forever. How will he react to news of Willow's pregnancy?

Willow’s pregnancy is exciting news for her and Michael. She’s already an adoptive mother to Michael’s son Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver), but having a child of her own is a dream. However, Willow’s happiness will be shattered by another medical diagnosis.

Other health issues complicate Willow Tait’s pregnancy

General Hospital viewers were surprised and skeptical of Willow’s pregnancy news. While her pregnancy explains Willow’s fatigue and fainting, fans suspect there’s more going on with her health. TJ told Willow they were awaiting results from more tests, and on Reddit, speculation began on what it could mean.

“I think it’ll be something with cancer; she’s had scenes with Terry; she’s an oncologist,” wrote one viewer.

“Maybe pre-eclampsia or gestational diabetes? Heart issues with the baby; remember Michael had them, and so did Wiley? Heart issues with Willow?” asked one user.

“I’m wondering if this new test will show that Willow isn’t actually pregnant but sick with some disease that manifests as pregnancy in its symptoms,” suggested one commenter.

Whether Willow is or isn’t pregnant remains to be confirmed; however, fans agree that there are more health issues. Willow and her baby’s life are at stake as another medical diagnosis delivers devastating news.

Nina Reeves is the only one who can save her

Willow’s illness sets up for a big secret reveal on General Hospital. Unbeknownst to Willow, her biological mother is Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), the only one who can save her. Speculation is Willow’s condition will require a donation from a biological parent. With her life in danger, Willow and Michael will search for her birth parents.

Willow's friends (and enemies) rush to her aid. What could be causing these medical emergencies?

However, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has already beaten them to the punch. After Harmony Miller’s (Inga Cadranel) deathbed confession, Carly secretly had a DNA test completed, which proved Willow and Nina were related. Carly promised Harmony to keep Nina away from Willow but might break her vow.

Nina is Carly’s enemy and doesn’t want her near her family. Yet, with Willow’s life in jeopardy, Carly will have no choice but to confess. How long Carly holds out remains to be seen. But there will be lots of emotional drama as everyone gathers to help Willow.

