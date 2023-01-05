George Clooney Offered His Ex-Wife Whatever She Thought Was ‘Fair’ in Their Divorce

When most people think of George Clooney prior to his marriage to his current wife, Amal, they remember him as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. After all, the swoon-worthy actor said multiple times that he wasn’t ever going to get married and settle down, and he surprised everyone when he did just that. Most fans have forgotten that the ER actor was briefly married to actor Talia Balsam from 1989-1993 before being famously single for years. As it turns out, Clooney offered his ex-wife whatever she thought was “fair” in their divorce.

George Clooney and Talia Balsam’s relationship

George Clooney was just a young, handsome, and smitten actor when, after less than a year of dating, he and Talia Balsam married in December 1989. According to InStyle, the two met in 1984 after “hitting it off” while co-starring in a local play. During their months-long courtship, they actually broke up once and got back together before Clooney proposed, and they then tied the knot in Las Vegas. The actor admits that he truly loved Balsam. However, the marriage just sadly wasn’t meant to be. He filed for divorce in 1992, and it was finalized a year later in 1993.

Clooney offered Balsam whatever she thought was ‘fair’ in their divorce

Often, divorces can get messy, especially in Hollywood, but George Clooney and Talia Balsam’s separation was just the opposite. Apparently, the actor feels responsible for the failure of the marriage, saying in an interview that “I probably — definitely — wasn’t someone who should have been married at that point.” He went on to add that “I just don’t feel like I gave Talia a fair shot.” So, what happened, exactly? IBT Times can report that Clooney says that his first marriage “was a very tough time.”

Both have admitted that they weren’t ready to be married at that point in their lives. Looking back, Clooney was more focused on his career than his wife, and the marriage suffered as a result. Balsam came from a well-established family, while Clooney was still a struggling actor trying to make a name for himself. Despite their differences, they never said anything bad about each other. In fact, the Ocean’s Eleven star said, “She didn’t do anything to me. We had a relationship that didn’t work out, most of it is my own fault. That’s not me trying to nail me first. I can look at it like it was a TV show. I was the one in the relationship who wasn’t willing to fix things.” As for Balsam, she says of her former husband, “George is charming. He remains charming. I’ve worked with him.”

When it came to the divorce, Clooney even offered whatever Balsam thought was “fair,” saying, “I would say to Talia, ‘You tell me how much — what you think is fair. I’ll write the check. I won’t negotiate.'”

Both Clooney and Balsam have had relationships since

Fortunately for George Clooney and Talia Balsam, both have moved on. She has been happily married to Mad Men star John Slattery since 1998, and the two share a son named Harry. As for Clooney? As just about everyone is well aware, he gave up the bachelor life when he fell head over heels for international human rights attorney Amal Alamuddin, whom he married in 2014. It was in 2017 that the couple became parents to twins Alexander and Emma, something else that no one ever thought Clooney would do, but his millions of fans are so incredibly happy that it all worked out for the best!