George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Sat Through ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

Many actors have a hard time watching their movies, and The Beatles were no different regarding their first movie, A Hard Day’s Night. While attending a screening of A Hard Day’s Night, every member failed to sit through the screening, except George Harrison. Harrison sat through the whole thing, which could be because he was the only one who could stand his acting.

Paul McCartney admitted The Beatles weren’t good actors

Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison | Photo by RB/Redferns

The Beatles acted in movies such as A Hard Day’s Night, Help!, and Magical Mystery Tour. Each film was a musical comedy that featured excellent soundtracks promoting The Beatles’ music. None of the fab four were trained actors, so this was a new experience for them.

In the book George Harrison on George Harrison, Paul McCartney admitted they weren’t the best actors. Part of it was that they were lazy and would learn their lines shortly before shooting each scene. However, they did enjoy the experience of making their first movie.

“The first film we ever made, and we’re having a good time,” McCartney said. “We’re not very good actors, but we’re trying hard. That’s the most important thing, really—having a try, isn’t it?…I normally learn [the lines] about 10 minutes before we do the scene, actually. I feel it gives an air of impromptu-ity.”

George Harrison was able to watch all of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

George Harrison and the rest of The Beatles attended a screening of A Hard Day’s Night in 1964. The film received positive reviews from critics and was a hit at the box office. However, John Lennon, McCartney, and Ringo Starr couldn’t make it through the whole thing. In a 1964 cosmopolitan article, the band’s press officer Derek Taylor said Lennon was the first to leave before the others followed.

“They’re very proud of their first film and the good reviews, but actually looking at it embarrasses them,” Taylor shared. “The first time John saw it, he said, ‘I can’t stand this lot,’ and rushed out. By the concert scene at the end, all but George had left.”

Harrison was the most passionate about films

It’s not clear exactly why George Harrison was the only one who made it through A Hard Day’s Night, but he could be the only member who could stand his acting. Many considered Harrison to be the best actor in the group, including the director Richard Lester.

“George, I think, was the most effective actor all the way through,” Lester shared. “He attempted less, but he always hit it right in the center, and I always knew what I was going to get with George.”

Harrison also had the greatest passion for movies in the band. After the band split, Harrison formed HandMade Films, which produced hit films like Monty Python’s Life of Brian and Time Bandits. The “Something” singer once said he enjoyed making movies more than touring.

“When the film’s finished, you get more satisfaction from it,” Harrison said. “You feel as though you’ve done something worthwhile, more so than a tour.”