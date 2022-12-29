George Strait’s Forthcoming Album to Feature His Son

George Strait has been active in country music since the 1970s. His most recent album Honky Tonk Time Machine was released in 2019. In a recent interview with Cowboys & Indians Magazine, Strait hinted that he has a new album in the works and that his son will be featured on it.

George Strait | Michael Hickey/Getty Images

George Strait is working on a new album

While his last album was released in 2019, Strait has another studio album in the works. In an interview with Cowboys & Indians Magazine, the singer-songwriter shared details about how his creative process is going.

“I like making records and plan on doing another one soon. I’m narrowing down my song choices now. I’ve always said I’m a melody guy. A great melody can sell a song the best. A great lyric with a lousy melody maybe not so much, but a great lyric along with a great melody is obviously what you’re looking to create,” Strait said.

He continued, “That’s why I’ve had such a great relationship with Dean Dillon. I think he’s the best melody guy in the business. His lyrics are great as well, so there you go. There is no specific message or mood that I’ll be shooting for. I just want to put together a bunch of good songs that stand out individually.”

"Tumble weeds roll, and the stars shine." #ItJustComesNatural



?: Todd Owyoung pic.twitter.com/kH5p6PLXHM — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) December 9, 2022

George Strait’s son is working on the album

Speaking with Cowboys & Indians Magazine, Strait shared that his son George Strait Jr., who goes by “Bubba” could be part of his upcoming album.

“It’s been great to see Bubba get into songwriting, guitar, and performing. I love writing with him and we’ll have some new things for the next record,” said Strait.

The singer also shared that his grandchildren have shown some interest in music

“My grandson played drums for a while and will probably go back to it at some point, but right now it’s baseball for him plus hunting and fishing. I’ve heard a little singing from time to time from my granddaughter. She sounded pretty good. It’s way too early to predict something like that, but I’ll encourage them in whatever it is they decide to do,” Strait told Cowboys & Indians Magazine.

Who is ready for more George Strait shows next year?! pic.twitter.com/t3fOttmuIm — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) December 28, 2022

The singer will be performing with Chris Stapleton

While Strait has taken a step back from major album tours, he does still occasionally put on live performances.

“I miss it sometimes, but I know if I went hard like I used to, then I would wind up burning myself out. I think I’m on the right pace now, but I do love playing live shows. There’s nothing like it and words can’t describe the feeling you get playing for a big audience,” Strait told Cowboys & Indian Magazine.

In 2023, Strait will perform in a handful of shows with country artist Chris Stapleton.

“I’m going to do some stadiums with Chris Stapleton this year and I can’t wait for that. I love doing shows with Chris. He’s such a huge talent and a really genuine, down-to-earth person,” Strait said in his interview with Cowboys & Indian Magazine.