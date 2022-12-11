‘George & Tammy’: Are Tammy Wynette and George Jones Still Alive in 2022?

The Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon-led Showtime series George & Tammy has sparked renewed interest in the king and queen of country music. Many wonder if the country superstars are still alive. Wynette and Jones have both died — here’s what we know about their deaths.

Country artists Tammy Wynette & George Jones | David Redfern/Redferns

George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s relationship timeline

The country music power couple’s relationship began in 1968 when Wynette and Jones met at a Nashville recording studio. Wynette was married to her second husband Don Chapel at the time. In February 1969, the two got married after Wynette’s marriage to Chapel was annulled.

On Oct. 5, 1970, Wynette and Jones welcomed baby girl Tamela Georgette Jones, their fourth child — both had three children from previous marriages. The couple began recording music together in 1971 when Jones moved to Wynette’s record label, Epic Records (via USA Today).

In 1973, Wynette filed for divorce, but the couple reconciled a month later. In January 1975, she filed for a second time. After their divorce, the couple still made music together and remained friends. However, in 1978, Wynette filed a lawsuit against Jones for unpaid child support.

The duo toured together in 1980 and reconnected in 1993 after the birth of Georgette’s twin sons. In 1995, Jones and Wynette recorded One together and went on tour again. Three years later, Wynette died.

Tammy Wynette died in 1998

Born Virginia Wynette Pugh in Mississippi in 1942, the country superstar died in her home in 1998. At the time of her death, Wynette’s fifth husband, George Richey, was with her. No autopsy was performed (per MTV), but her physician determined Wynette’s cause of death was a blood clot based on her presentation and history.

Later, Wynette’s four daughters alleged that she was on a dangerous regimen of pain medications due to medical ailments. One year after Wynette died, her daughters filed a $50 million lawsuit against her doctor and named Richey as a person who played a part in the “Stand By Your Man” singer’s deteriorated condition. Eventually, Wynette’s daughters dropped the charges against Richey, but came to an undisclosed settlement with her doctor, whom they claimed grievously mismanaged their mother’s ailments (per Billboard).

George Jones died 15 years after Tammy Wynette in 2013

Jones’ addiction to drugs and alcohol and his penchant for brawls brought him close to death a number of times. However, the “He Stopped Loving Her Today” singer died on April 26, 2013 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was hospitalized for a fever and irregular blood pressure a few days prior (via CTV News).

Tammy Wynette’s net worth was significantly less than George Jones’ net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wynette’s net worth was $900,000 when she died in 1998. When Jones died in 2013, he had a reported net worth of $35 million.

‘George & Tammy’ details the country stars’ life and career

The Showtime limited series George and Tammy is the fictionalized retelling of Wynette and Jones’ relationship and their rise to fame as a country music power couple. The six-episode drama, which premiered on Dec. 4, airs Sunday nights on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Here’s the release schedule for George & Tammy:

“Stand By Your Man”: Dec. 11, 2022

“We’re Gonna Hold On”: Dec. 18, 2022

“The Grand Tour”: Dec. 25, 2022

“Two Story House”: Dec. 30, 2022

“Justified & Ancient”: Jan. 8, 2023

Watch George & Tammy on Showtime.