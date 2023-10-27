'The Golden Bachelor' fans are getting closer to seeing Gerry Turner pick his new love. A fight that ultimately sent Kathy home from the show could hint at who he picks.

We don’t yet know for sure who Gerry Turner picks as his next great love and the winner on The Golden Bachelor, but the recipient of the final rose might not be a big shock to fans. Viewers have previously surmised whose hometowns Gerry will visit as the dating competition comes to a close. That’s not the only theory we have about the show’s finalists, though. We theorize that Gerry’s reaction to Kathy Swarts and Theresa Nist’s bitter feud might give away the final relationship reveal.

Kathy and Theresa went head-to-head over their connection to Gerry in an episode of ‘The Golden Bachelor.’

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchises have succeeded partly because of the drama the dating competition breeds. The Golden Bachelor has been a bit different. Still, tempers have flared. Theresa and Kathy went head-to-head after Kathy confronted Theresa over being boastful.

Kathy, an Austin-based education consultant, told Theresa, a New Jersey native, that she was boasting about her connection to Gerry and making others uncomfortable. Gerry initially remained neutral, but when the argument spilled over into the next week’s episode, he took a stand. That stand could hint at his final choice.

Kathy went home following the bitter battle

Kathy and Theresa’s drama made for good television for a couple of weeks, but it didn’t amuse Gerry. In fact, Kathy was banished from the house following the reignition of the drama, despite Gerry initially comforting both women.

In a tense moment, Gerry Turner told Kathy that he wasn’t happy with what was happening inside the house. The conversation took place after Kathy told Theresa to “zip it.” Following the chat, Kathy predicted she would be heading home. Her prediction came true.

Is Theresa Nist the winner of ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

We won’t know if Theresa Nist is Gerry’s chosen contestant for a bit longer. While we can’t say with absolute certainty, Reddit users have been theorizing that she’s “the one” following Kathy’s departure.

The cast of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Fans theorize that Gerry went out of his way to defend Theresa and cast Kathy out of the mansion because he truly believes their connection was that strong. We agree. While Kathy did create drama, it was relatively tame in comparison to drama seen in other The Bachelor incarnations. Kathy being dropped over a brief spat suggests Gerry was specifically trying to protect Theresa. If the connection was that strong, she will likely get the final rose.

Not everyone thinks Theresa and Gerry are meant for long-term love, though, even if she ultimately is the winner of The Golden Bachelor. While Gerry might have eyes only for Theresa, The Golden Bachelor viewers believe their geographical difference could spell doom for their romance. Leslie Fhima, a fitness instructor based in Minnesota, might be a better fit for the retired restauranteur.