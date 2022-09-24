‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Premiere Date and Which Cast Members Are Returning

Fall TV is finally here. New series kick-off, as well as old returning to network and cable channels. After a successful first run, CBS‘ Ghosts returns with season 2. Discover more about the new season, including when it premieres, who stars, and everything else you need to know.

What happened in ‘Ghosts’ Season 1?

The series focuses on Samantha and her husband Jay. The pair inherit a beautiful country house, but they had no idea just what was in store. Samantha, played by iZombie actor Rose McIver, realizes she can communicate with dead spirits. Like many other American series, such as The Office, CBS’ Ghosts is actually based on a BBC program of the same name.

Trying to make the best of their situation, Samantha and Jay befriend the ghosts in their new home. They even try to help them with any unfinished business. Over the course of season 1, viewers enjoyed getting to know and learn more about favorites like Pete, Trevor, Alberta, Flower, and the other ghosts trapped in the beautiful home.

The series premiered on October 7, 2021, airing 18 episodes in its first season. Ghosts managed to garner a solid audience, critical reception, and even a number of award nominations, including Critics’ Choice and TCA Awards.

When does ‘Ghosts’ Season 2 premiere?

‘Ghosts’ (L-R): Richie Moriarty as Pete, Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis, Rose McIver as Samantha, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, and Danielle Pinnock as Alberta. | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts‘ fans will want to mark September 2022 on their calendars, because that is when season 2 of the comedy TV series will be returning. “Spies,” the season’s first episode, is set to air on CBS at 8:30 P.M. ET/PT.

The talented and beloved cast has been a huge reason the TV show has been so successful. Utkarsh Ambudkar, starring alongside McIver as Jay, her charming and playful husband, will definitely be around for the upcoming season.

Additionally, all of the spirits were summoned to set for yet another season. Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long all return for Ghosts Season 2.

What else can fans and viewers expect in ‘Ghosts’ Season 2?

Season 2 of Ghosts seems like it is going to be a good one. Fans of the show can expect to meet a new spirit or two. While in an interview with EW, Ambudkar happily shared, “We have new ghosts.”

In addition, actor Rose Abdoo announced that she will be on the show as a guest star for the upcoming season, though in human form. Abdoo is perhaps best known for playing Gyspy, the town’s mechanic in Gilmore Girls. TVLine highlighted what has been made public about Abdoo’s cameo.

When speaking with EW, McIver gave the 411 on what viewers can expect from the new season. For better or for worse, Samantha and Jay finally have the bed and breakfast guests that they wished for. On the flip side of things, with the dead, Ambudkar teased, “We’ll learn a lot more about our ghosts and their histories and their interpersonal relationships.”

From watching Hetty’s perspective on women grow to more information being uncovered about Alberta’s mysterious and glamorous past, fans and viewers of Ghosts will definitely have a lot to enjoy this season. Make sure to tune in on September 29 to see it all go down.



