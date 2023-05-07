‘Ghosts’: The Mystery of Alberta Haynes’ Death is Solved

The CBS breakout hit, Ghosts, is wrapping its second season with a bang. The season finale is coming up on May 11, but fans have an answer to one of their burning questions ahead of the finale. The most recent season 2 episode solved a long-standing mystery for fans of the comedy about a group of ghosts inhabiting an upstate New York inn. Fans have waited nearly two seasons to learn who murdered jazz singer Alberta Haynes. They finally have the answer they were looking for, but it’s one no one would have guessed. As it turns out, Alberta Haynes’ death had nothing to do with an industry rivalry. Instead, a relative of another stuck soul cut Alberta’s career and life short. Thomas Woodstone killed Alberta Haynes

Alberta Haynes | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alberta’s possible murder was hinted at early on in the series

Alberta Hanyes was introduced in the first episode of Ghosts. Initially, her death was attributed to a heart attack, but the jazz singer insisted that her death could never be so ordinary. Instead, she insisted she was murdered, although the other ghosts appeared incredulous.

As it turns out, Alberta was murdered. Fans learned about Alberta’s mysterious demise in the show’s ninth episode, “Alberta’s Fan.” In the episode, an obsessed fan, Todd Pearlman, stays at Woodstone Manor and drinks from a bottle found in Alberta’s belongings. The bottle was found to contain strychnine, a poison common in pesticides. The discovery confirms that Alberta was likely murdered, but the culprit remained a mystery.

Alberta’s murder had nothing to do with a musical rivalry

Initially, Alberta insisted a business rival that she had gotten arrested in an attempt to advance her career was behind her death. That was not the case. Hetty’s son Thomas Woodstone was revealed to be Alberta’s murderer. In the second to last episode of season 2, Ghosts fans learned that Thomas Woodstone, the son of Hetty Woodstone, murdered Alberta Haynes. While the revelation was shocking, it wasn’t the only big shock of the evening.

In the episode, Alberta learned for the first time that she was involved in a love triangle. Alberta’s boyfriend, Earl, and Thomas Woodstone were lovers. Thomas murdered Alberta with a poisoned bottle of whiskey, hoping her death would allow his relationship with Earl to move forward. Alberta drank the tampered-with liquor, but it didn’t lead to what Thomas had expected. Both Thomas and Earl went on to marry women. Earl married Alberta’s sister, Theresa. Thomas married a woman his mother did not approve of because she was “landless.”

Hetty knew Thomas was behind Alberta’s death but was too embarrassed to say anything. It wasn’t the first time her descendants’ poor choices troubled her. Another Woodstone was partially responsible for another death on the property. David Woodstone was involved in the partying that caused Trevor Lefkowitz’s early death.

Will Alberta Haynes get ‘sucked off’?

While the ghosts have long insisted a spirit will get “sucked off” if the residual feelings that tie them to Woodstone Mansion are resolved, so far, all the ghosts have remained at the property. Thorfinn appeared to be headed to the afterlife after his remains were discovered and given a proper Viking send-off. It was a false alarm.

Fans thought Pete would be sucked off after resolving his feelings around his untimely death, but like the others, he remains at the mansion. Is it possible that Alberta could be sucked off now that she learned Hetty’s son murdered her, thanks to a love triangle she was completely unaware of? While anything is possible, it isn’t likely. While the season finale promises to bring big changes, the episode synopsis suggests the season finale will focus heavily on the living inhabitants of Woodstone Mansion.