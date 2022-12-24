‘Ghosts’: Trevor’s Memorial Will Bring Around An Old Friend

Ghosts, the CBS hit now in its sophomore season, will pull in the talents of a familiar star from the early 2000s. Tara Reid, best known for her work in American Pie, is set to appear in an episode of the series in early 2023. Reid has been named dropped several times by Trevor Lefkowitz, a ghost who haunts Woodstone Mansion. A former finance executive, Trevor is tied to the mansion because he died after mixing two pills while on a trip with work friends. His death was a bit more complicated than that, though, and it appears viewers will learn more when the episode airs.

Trevor’s memorial will feature Tara Reid

An upcoming episode of Ghosts will revolve around Trevor. We now know that one familiar face will appear for a memorial dedicated to the pantsless ghost. According to Deadline, Tara Reid will appear in the episode as herself.

The main cast of ‘Ghosts’ | Cliff Lipson/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tara Reid has been mentioned multiple times during the show’s two-season run, including in the show’s pilot. A tweet early in the show’s tenure may be responsible for her appearance. According to Deadline, Reid responded to a tweet giving her a special shoutout and offering her an invitation to appear.

What else do we know about Trevor’s memorial?

Aside from Tara Reid’s appearance on Ghosts, we have a decent amount of information on the upcoming episode. According to Deadline, Chip Zien and Laraine Newman will also appear. Zien will portray Trevor’s father, while Newman will take on the role of his mother.

Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Asher Grodman as Trevor | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The entire episode will center around a memorial held for Trevor after his body is found in a lake on the mansion’s property. We don’t yet know if the discovery will lead to Trevor getting “sucked off,” but we hope not. The pantsless ghost is among the series’ most dynamic and interesting otherworldly characters. Thus far, none of the main ghosts have been sucked off, although it’s referenced multiple times.

Tara Reid has been working steadily in recent years

Tara Reid was something of an “it girl” in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The height of her popularity, with movies like American Pie, National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, and My Boss’ Daughter, did come in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Still, she has been working steadily since.

Tara Reid | Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

In 2019, she appeared in American Christmas and 2nd Chance for Christmas. In 2022, Reid worked on Sally Floss: Digitial Detective. Ghosts will be her first appearance in 2023. Reid is also a producer on several upcoming projects and is listed as the director of an upcoming flick.