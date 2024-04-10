Gia Giudice revealed that her father has been seeing someone exclusively for awhile, but she isn't convinced that he'll ever get married again.

Theresa Giudice’s second marriage has been heavily documented on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, just like her first marriage played out on the show. Her first husband, Joe Giudice, however, has opted to stay away from the public eye for the most part. His oldest daughter is happy to share updates about her dad, though. In March, Gia Giudice appeared on her mother’s podcast as a stand-in, filling the world in on what Joe has been up to. She even revealed that her dad has been seeing a special lady for a while, but she isn’t convinced she’ll have a new stepmom.

Gia Giudice says her dad is dating someone special

In March, Gia Giudice took time out of her busy schedule to serve as a stand-in for her mom on Namaste B$tches, the podcast Theresa co-hosts. During her chat with co-host Melissa Pfeister, Gia revealed that her dad has been seeing someone special for a while and that she and her sisters have met her and really likes her. She went on to say her father is very happy.

Joe Giudice | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

It’s not the first time Gia has opened up about her dad’s love life, though. Last year, the eldest Giudice daughter told People that Joe had been dating someone for a long time and that she looked forward to meeting more of her family. While Joe Giudice shares many photos of his daughters on Instagram, he is keeping his love life under wraps.

Despite Giudice insisting that her father has been seeing someone for a while, she isn’t convinced he’ll be getting married again. The Rutgers alum insists she has nothing against her father’s new partner; she insists she is awesome. Giudice seems to think the man known for years by The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans as “Juicy Joe” just doesn’t see the need to marry again. Of course, that is all subject to change.

How often do the Giudice girls see their father?

Joe Giudice has been living in Nassau, The Bahamas, since 2021. In 2019, he was deported to Italy following a stint in a federal jail for tax fraud. Giudice came to the United States as a child but never applied to become a U.S. citizen. Because of his criminal record, he was not offered the chance to become a citizen. Joe is not allowed to enter the United States of America.

Gabriella Giudice, Joe Giudice, Milania Giudice and Gia Giudice | Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Giudice might be forced to live far from his four daughters, who reside in the U.S. Still, that doesn’t mean they rarely see each other. Gia was more than happy to discuss her relationship with her father during her podcast appearance.

Despite her busy schedule, Gia said she likes to visit her father four or five times a year. She told Pfeister that she spent the holidays in the Bahamas. She also revealed she had plans to travel back down to the island for Easter. Gia didn’t mention which of her sisters routinely make the trip with her, but she did say Gabriella Giudice was in the Bahamas while she was recording.

Gabriella Giudice, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice | Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA

Gia, 23, is the oldest of Theresa and Joe Giudice’s four daughters. Gabriella, 20, is a college student at the University of Michigan. Milania Giudice, the former couple’s third daughter, turned 18 in February and has plans to attend the University of Tampa. Audriana Giudice, whose birth was documented on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, is 14.