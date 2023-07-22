Emily, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore may have all been unique individuals, but the ladies of the Gilmore family all had a knack for party planning.

Lorelai, Rory, and Emily Gilmore may have been family, but each woman had a unique personality, desires, and expectations. Emily, the Gilmore family matriarch, was proper and poised. Lorelai was free-spirited and fun, and Rory was studious but prone to anxiety and insecurities. While each Gilmore lady was unique, they proved they had at least one thing in common during Gilmore Girls. All three women had a gift for party and event planning.

Emily Gilmore was an organizational mastermind with an eye for perfection

Emily Gilmore never held a job in a traditional sense. She moved from her parents’ house to the sorority house, to the home she shared with Richard Gilmore. Emily seemed to have some insecurity about that over the years, but her contributions to her family and their life should never be forgotten.

Emily ensured her family ran smoothly. She guaranteed Richard had what he needed for work and understood the social etiquette of the circles they ran in. She was also organizationally gifted and instinctively knew how to create a party that would wow guests. Sure, there was a fail or two along the way, like Rory’s failed 16th birthday party and the launch party that never launched. Regardless, Emily Gilmore knew how to entertain and passed on that gift to the other Gilmore girls.

Lorelai was cool under pressure while planning weddings and birthday parties at the inns

Lorelai might have had little interest in high society. She left that life behind years before Gilmore Girls fans met her. She opted out of high society to avoid being like her mother. Still, some of Emily rubbed off on Lorelai. Lorelai was an event-planning wiz, just like Emily Gilmore.

Lorelai didn’t plan high society teas, cotillions, or coming out parties, but she did plan weddings and even a birthday party or two while working at both the Independence Inn and the Dragonfly Inn. She proved she worked well under pressure and could easily connect with clients. Lorelai might have been warmer and less formal than her mother, but she got her party-planning skills.

Rory Gilmore excelled at event planning during her semester off from Yale

While Rory didn’t have much interest in the more social aspects of event and party planning, she excelled at the task when she needed to. During her semester off from Yale, Rory opted to work at the D.A.R., an organization Emily Gilmore was deeply enmeshed with. One of her duties was the planning of parties and events.

While not the extrovert her mother and grandmother were, Rory’s organizational skills, attention to detail, and rule-following nature were well-suited to the activity. She managed to create a well-planned and well-executed event. Frankly, we think Rory probably could have had a career in high-level event planning and likely should have considered the option instead of trying to make journalism work in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.