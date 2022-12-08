‘Gilmore Girls’ Used Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino’s Wedding Venue for Multiple Episodes

Gilmore Girls marked its 100th episode with a very special occasion. Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard Gilmore (Edward Hermann) renewed their wedding vows. After the episode aired in 2004, Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino revealed the location of the episode came from their real life wedding, and it was not the first time Gilmore Girls went there.

The Palladinos were on a Television Critics Association panel for Gilmore Girls Season 5 in January 2005. Looking back at episode 100, “Wedding Bell Blues,” the Palladinos shared the personal significance of the setting.

Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino married where the Gilmores renewed their vows

Gilmore Girls left the Warner Bros. lot to film the 100th episode. The vow ceremony took place at the Wilshire Ebell Theater, which also hosted a real life occasion for the Palladinos.

“Here’s today’s special little trivia,” Palladino said. “It’s where Amy and I got married eight years [prior] at the Wilshire Ebell on Wilshire, which is down the street from where we live so we got to walk to work. It was fun.”

With all the guests at the ceremony, there’s plenty of drama in “Wedding Bell Blues.” Christopher (David Sutcliffe) tries to get back together with Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and threatens her relationship with Luke (Scott Patterson). Rory (Alexis Bledel) gets caught with Logan (Matt Czurchy). Sherman-Palladino directed the episode too.

Episode 100 was not the first ‘Gilmore Girls’ episode at Wilshire Ebell

Sherman-Palladino is a big fan of the Wilshire Ebell. First of all, it’s convenient for her.

“Oh, it was great, which really was my only reason for shooting there because, seriously, why drive?” Sherman-Palladino said. “No, it’s a beautiful location, and we’ve actually shot there before.”

Gilmore Girls filmed a debutante ball and Rory’s season 1 dance at Wilshire Ebell. Sherman-Palladino joked that it makes Warner Bros. executive Peter Roth nervous when they do.

“Any time we want to blow a lot of money and see if Peter Roth can get a little shorter, ‘Oh, God, what is she doing? Is this for hats?’ Then we go to the Wilshire Ebell.”

Episode 100 did cost more

The vow renewal in “Wedding Bell Blues” was more elaborate than the usual Gilmore Girls episode. Since it was the special occasion of the 100th episode, the show got approval to increase the budget. However, Sherman-Palladino joked about the sacrifices made to allow for a lavish 100th episode.

“Oye, honey, please, my bosses are here,” Sherman-Palladino said. “Let’s not get into that. Well, the budget was adjusted on my side for the 100th episode. It was sort of a shock to the rest of the people. Lovely people, darling people, and all the checks cleared, and my parking spot is still there. So maybe they’ve gotten over [it].”

