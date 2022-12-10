‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Characters That Are Spoken About but Remain Unseen

Gilmore Girls relied heavily on a complex and rich handful of side characters to make the show interesting and exciting. It is one of the reasons fans return to the series year after year and are desperately awaiting news of a second revival season. While the characters that fans got to see and meet were plenty special, series creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, added some intrigue by including a few characters that fans never got to visually meet. These characters were mentioned during the show’s seven-season run, but fans never saw them.

Fans never got a chance to see Eastside Tilly

Eastside Tilly was spoken about a lot. She had all of the best gossip, thanks to her location in town. While Tilly was in the know about everything happening in Stars Hollow, she didn’t go out much. Still, she was around Babette Dell and Miss Patty enough for them to know about her intel. Despite that, Gilmore Girls fans never got to see the character.

For years, fans have debated who should have played a character like Eastside Tilly. One Reddit user suggested Lily Tomlin would have been great in the role. Another believes Betty White would have made a fantastic Eastside Tilly. While neither actor ever appeared in the show, Gilmore Girls fans have wondered whether Eastside Tilly did appear in the background at some point. For now, Eastside Tilly will remain a mystery. Frankly, that’s part of her mystique.

Faye Wellington’s story sounded intriguing but fans never got to see her

Faye Wellington was mentioned just once in Gilmore Girls. That was enough for the unseen character’s backstory to pique fans’ interest. In the season 5 episode, “Written in the Stars,” the residents of Stars Hollow meet to discuss whether Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore’s relationship is a good idea. Faye Wellington’s failed romance was an example of why Luke and Lorelai shouldn’t engage in a romantic relationship.

When Luke fights back, pointing out that it isn’t the town’s business, the town recalls how everything in Stars Hollow was an absolute mess when Faye Wellington and Art Brush broke up. According to the townspeople, Art and Fayed packed up and left Stars Hollow in the wake of their heartbreak, but rumor has it that Faye still resided close to town in a cave. While Gilmore Girls fans never met the unseen character, the story was interesting enough to entice fans. A bit more on Faye, her philandering lover, Art, and his mistress Margie, the fudge queen, could have made for a great side story.

Kirk Gleason’s mother never appears, but she’s always mentioned

Over the years, several shows have used unseen characters as a bit of a trope. In some shows, like Cheers and Frasier, the joke is obvious but somewhat unrelated to the plot. In other shows, the running gag is a major plot point. Howard’s mother in The Big Bang Theory is a good example. In Gilmore Girls, the unseen character of Kirk Gleason’s mother is a bit more subtle.

Kirk, one of 12 children, is a memorable character. He appeared in many episodes and was always involved in the goings-on in Stars Hollow. His mother, who was never named, is mentioned many times during the show’s seven-season run but is never seen. She was also mentioned in the Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. While we can personally live without knowing what Faye Wellington looked like, we are interested in seeing the woman who raised such an eccentric fellow.