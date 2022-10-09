‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Obscure Facts About Lorelai Gilmore That Even Superfans Might Not Remember

Lorelai Gilmore is a complex character. For seven seasons, Gilmore Girls fans learned a lot about Lorelai and her complicated family. In fact, so much information about Lorelai was shared during the show’s original run that it is easy to forget some fun facts. We’ve collected three obscure Lorelai Gilmore facts that even superfans might not remember.

Lorelai Gilmore made the first move on Christopher Hayden

Gilmore Girls fans watched several different men pursue Lorelai over the years. More often than not, she was super reluctant to get involved. When Max Medina first showed interest in her, she rebuffed him repeatedly. She did the same to Jason Stiles and was only marginally interested in Alex, too. Lorelai was even a bit shy when it came to getting together with Luke Danes.

Based on what is depicted in Gilmore Girls, it’s hard to imagine Lorelai making the first move. That’s what happened when she was a teenager, though. According to Christopher Hayden, Rory Gilmore’s father, Lorelai, walked up to him and kissed him out of nowhere when they were just teens. According to Christopher, she did it to see what it was like. The couple ended up having a child together a couple of years after that kiss and were married, albeit briefly, more than 20 years after that.

Lorelai likes one of the most controversial candies of all time

Candy is a pretty subjective thing. Some people love a Twix bar, while others will sing the praises of Snickers instead. Still, some candies are far more divisive than others. Licorice, for example, is a pretty divisive candy. According to USA Today, U.S. citizens consider black licorice one of the “worst” candies. Red licorice fares better but remains one of those candies that people either love or hate.

‘Gilmore Girls’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Lorelai Gilmore, and her daughter, by extension, both loved licorice, but they didn’t like just any licorice. Lorelai was fond of Red Vines, which, aficionados insist, taste different from Twizzlers. Most movie nights were incomplete in the Gilmore house if Red Vines weren’t included.

Her camp nickname was umlauts

Lorelai didn’t really have a nickname. While she ensured her daughter had a nickname to carry her through her childhood, to casual watchers, Lorelai went exclusively by Lorelai. Superfans might remember that she did have a nickname, at least while at camp. In season 4, Jason Stiles retaliates when Lorelai continues to call him his childhood nickname by calling her Umlauts, a moniker she was saddled with while at summer camp.

While Jason and Lorelai never explained exactly what the nickname referenced, there are plenty of context clues to explain where the nickname came from. Umlauts are the accent marks sometimes seen over certain vowels. Umlauts look like two small dots. Some fans theorize that the nickname came about after Jason capsized the canoe he and Lorelai were in, resulting in Lorelai slinking out of the water with a wet t-shirt.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’: Rory and Lorelai’s Best Coffee Moments