‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Times Marty Made Logan Huntzberger Look Better

Rory Gilmore had multiple serious love interests during the seven-season run of Gilmore Girls but very few casual flings. One sustained casual interest, albeit one-sided, was Marty. Marty was often around during Rory’s early romance with Logan Huntzberger. The differences between Logan and Marty were highlighted early on in Logan’s tenure in the series, and it almost felt like Marty was supposed to look like the “better” option. It didn’t work that way, though. In fact, Marty managed to endear Logan to many Gilmore Girls fans. We can think of three instances in which Marty and Logan’s interactions made Logan look like the better catch.

Marty hated Logan despite him being perfectly nice to him

Marty was a part of Rory’s inner circle at Yale before she met Logan Huntzberger. Marty was the reason Rory met Logan, to begin with. In the season 5 premiere, Marty and Rory found themselves in the same dorm again and decide to catch up at the coffee cart. There, they ran into Logan and his friends.

Marty knew Logan and the rest of the Life and Death Brigade because he had served as a bartender for them. While Colin was rude, Logan complimented Marty’s margaritas and was pleasant and friendly. Despite Logan being perfectly nice to Marty, he told Rory that he hated “those guys.” He had a right to be annoyed with Colin, but technically, Logan did nothing wrong.

Marty refused to let Logan Huntzberger pay for him

In season 5, Marty joined the group for dinner before Logan Huntzberger, and Rory Gilmore were officially a couple. Marty didn’t have enough money to pay for his portion of dinner. Logan, sensing something was amiss, offered to pay. Marty declined the offer, instead going outside to find an ATM. When Rory stepped outside to find him, Marty revealed he didn’t have enough money. She lent him the cash, and it all ended well enough.

While Marty had every right to be embarrassed, Logan’s offer was kind. It was also lowkey enough that the rest of the group likely wouldn’t have thought anything of it. Sure, Marty’s pride was hurt, but Logan’s offer was still generous, and Marty should have been more gracious. Frankly, it was pretty obvious that Marty only hated Logan because he was wealthy, not because of anything in particular that he had done.

Marty made digs at Logan repeatedly in a season 7 episode

Marty walked back into Rory’s life in season 7 of Gilmore Girls when Rory became friends with the girl Marty was dating. Marty lied to Lucy and acted as if he had never met Rory. Rory went along with the lie. Later, Lucy wanted to meet Logan, and Rory asked Logan to go along with the lie, too. Logan wasn’t happy with it, but he went along with it. Well, he went along with it for most of the evening, at least.

Logan might have been immature, overprivileged, and a bit entitled, but he was, at the very least, always a gentleman. He knew how to behave in public and was willing to go along with an evening out with Lucy, Marty, and Rory to make his partner happy, despite his unease with Marty’s deception. While Logan acted appropriately, Marty couldn’t help but make passive-aggressive comments throughout the evening. Despite that, Logan made pleasant conversation until the dinner’s final moments.

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore and Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger in ‘Gilmore Girls’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Marty’s decision to take shots at Logan not only made Logan look better but was almost entirely inexplicable. Marty was well aware that Logan could ruin his relationship with Lucy. Instead of acting civil and getting through the dinner, he pushed Logan until he finally revealed how long Marty and Rory had known each other. While some Gilmore Girls fans argue that Logan was wrong for exposing Marty’s lie, one could say that Marty was the one completely in the wrong. Logan did Lucy a favor by cluing her in.

