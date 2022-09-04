‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Truly Divisive Storylines

Gilmore Girls might not seem like a controversial show. In most ways, it’s not. The series’ popularity is almost entirely based on how comforting it is and how nothing bad happens in the beloved town of Stars Hollow. Still, there were some divisive moments. We’ve collected the three most controversial storylines from the show’s seven-season run.

Sookie and Jackson’s season 7 storyline is largely despised

During season 7 of Gilmore Girls, the writing team had a slight issue to tackle. Melissa McCarthy, the actor who portrayed Sookie St. James, was pregnant. Instead of attempting to hide the pregnancy, they wrote it into the series. There was just one problem, Sookie’s husband, Jackson Belleville, was supposed to have a vasectomy seasons before.

Instead of a vasectomy failure or a scandalous cheating storyline, the writers opted to write a reproductive coercion storyline into the series. Jackson never bothered to tell Sookie he didn’t have the vasectomy she had set up for him. While some Gilmore Girls fans argue that the storyline was unique, most agree that it was gross, problematic, and frankly, downright felonious.

Lorelai’s romance with Max Medina is still heavily debated by ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans

In season 1 of Gilmore Girls, Lorelai Gilmore finds herself involved with Max Medina, Rory Gilmore’s high school English teacher. The duo got together, broke up, got back together, became engaged, and called off the wedding during seasons one and two of Gilmore Girls.

Max disappeared from the show after Rory graduated from Chilton, but some Gilmore Girls fans still argue that Max and Lorelai’s relationship was a good thing. According to some fans, Max was sexy and well-read and just different enough from the men of her upbringing to fit into Lorelai’s life. Others argue that the entire relationship between Max and Lorelai was creepy. Even Scott Patterson, the actor who portrayed Luke Danes, thought it was weird. He does, however, have a vested interest.

The revival’s final words fell flat for some fans, but others loved it

Amy Sherman-Palladino always intended to end Gilmore Girls with Rory Gilmore’s unplanned pregnancy. She didn’t get to do it during the original series, so she inserted the storyline into Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. While many fans dislike the storyline, others really enjoyed it.

Kelly Bishop, Lauren Graham, and Alexis Bledel in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Robert Voets/Netflix

The ending’s critics argue that ending the revival with Rory, single and pregnant at 32, required too many illogical leaps to get there. When fans left Rory at the end of the original series, she was determined and had a vision for the future. When they reconnected with her, she was rootless, jobless, and sleeping with her engaged ex. It all felt kind of forced.

Fans of the storyline argue that the cliffhanger leaves plenty of room to imagine what happens to Rory next. One Reddit user points out that the ending gave rise to plenty of FanFiction. When you think about it, the ending does lend itself well to fan creations.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Storylines the Show Dropped That Fans Still Want Answers to