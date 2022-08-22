‘Gilmore Girls’ Alum, Matt Czuchry, Revealed That His Sister Predicted His Future Career

Matt Czuchry’s acting career began in the early 2000s and is still on an upward trajectory. Regardless of the character he is currently playing, fans still remember him for his breakout role in Gilmore Girls. Czuchry has spoken repeatedly about his time on the series, and he even sat down with his former co-star, Scott Patterson, to discuss his career. During an appearance on Patterson’s podcast, Czuchry revealed that his sister knew he would be an actor before he did.

Matt Czuchry said his sister knew he was going to be an actor before he landed his role on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Czuchry might be busy playing Conrad Hawkins on The Resident, but he still has time for his Gilmore Girls family. After appearing at a fan event, he sat down with Scott Patterson to record an episode of Patterson’s podcast, I Am All In. During the chat, Czuchry revealed that his sister, Karen, predicted that he’d become an actor long before he thought it was a viable option. She certainly didn’t know he’d end up playing Logan Huntzberger, though.

Czuchry said he was in college, planning to become a lawyer when he took a walk on the beach with his older sister. During the course of conversation, she told her younger sibling that he would be an actor, not a lawyer. Czuchry went on to tell Patterson that he enjoyed coming up with characters and stories as a young kid. His love for storytelling was why his sister believed in his acting abilities.

The ‘The Resident’ star said that ‘Gilmore Girls’ was a training ground for him

Czuchry didn’t grow up an actor. He insisted that he never saw it as a viable career path and was planning for something a bit more traditional, regardless of what his sister thought would happen. Czuchry’s sister was clearly onto something. Czuchry began auditioning for acting roles after college. While he landed a couple of small parts, his first big role was on Gilmore Girls. He actually auditioned for the series multiple times. After several failed attempts, Czuchry finally landed the part of Logan.

That role turned out to be rather advantageous. Czuchry told Entertainment Weekly that the cast and crew were more than gracious and really helped him learn his craft. He called the set his “training ground.” Czuchry wasn’t the only young actor to find their footing on the set of Gilmore Girls, and he wasn’t the only young actor to get a little help from the more seasoned crew. Several fledgling stars got their big break on Gilmore Girls and found mentors in the more established cast members.

Czuchry’s current job, The Resident, is heading into its sixth season. What will happen next is anyone’s guess. The show might continue for several more years, or season six could be it’s absolute last. What’s coming next for Czuchry is still open in the air. He hasn’t yet decided what he’d like to do if and when The Resident ends.

