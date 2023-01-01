‘Gilmore Girls’: Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino Once Said They Were More Like Lorelai and Rory Than Luke and Lorelai

Amy Sherman-Palladino created Gilmore Girls produced the show with her husband, Dan Palladino. In the show, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) was a single mother, but she did keep falling back in with her ex Christopher (David Sutcliffe), despite her on again, off again romance with Luke (Scott Patterson). If you’re looking for a window into the Palladinos’ marriage, it’s not Luke and Lorelai that provides the key.

Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Palladino and Sherman-Palladino were on a Television Critics Association panel in 2005 for Gilmore Girls Season 5. They shared the Gilmore Girls couple that’s most like their relationship is Lorelai and her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel).

‘Gilmore Girls’ Luke and Lorelai aren’t Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino

Palladino acknowledged the autobiographical elements in Gilmore Girls. Luke and Lorelai were everyone’s guess but they were wrong.

“From day one, a lot of our lives went into different aspects of a lot of the characters on this show,” Palladinso said. “We haven’t really seen the Luke-Lorelai relationship as Amy and myself.”

It was Sherman-Palladino who revealed the real Gilmores.

“I see the Rory-Lorelai relationship myself,” she said.

Palladino joked, “What’s going on behind closed doors in that relationship? Now I’m disturbed.”

Dan Palladino is the Rory Gilmore in their relationship

Husband and wife is a very different dynamic than mother and daughter. That’s why Gilmore Girls lovers Luke and Lorelai seemed more logical. Still, Sherman-Palladino could transpose their relationship onto the Gilmore Girls.

“He reads a lot and is very organized,” she said.

Palladino understood what his wife meant.

“Yeah, the thing is I’m probably more like Rory than any other character on the show,” he said.

They put their extended family in ‘Gilmore Girls’ too

If Gilmore Girls girls fans were curious which characters represented the creators, the Palladino family has no such questions. Palladino said they had to be careful about drawing from their own families for Gilmore Girls characters.

“It’s like it’s all kind of hidden, but we’ve always used a lot about some other extended family,” he said. “Like we’ve gotten off the phone with people, and stuff has gone into the scripts. And we’ve debated sometimes whether we should cut things or put things in. But we got to write a lot of material, so we just sort of pull it all in.”

Sherman Palladino added, “There’s been a couple of times where it’s like, ‘You really think your cousin is going to notice if…’ We refrained a few times.”

By Gilmore Girls Season 5, that put a bit of a strain on family reunions.

“No one in our lives is talking to us,” Palladino said. “Only these people [the Gilmore Girls cast] are talking to us anymore and you guys. Other than that, we’re very isolated at this point.”