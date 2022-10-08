‘Gilmore Girls’: Anna Keeping April a Secret From Luke Was Wrong, Fans Think

The undeniable and romantically charged connection between Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes was a huge part of the hit TV series Gilmore Girls. However, as the fans know, it was a long, bumpy, and detoured journey for the couple.

Vanessa Marano as April Nardini | Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

Played by Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson, part of the pair’s storyline was affected by the season six’s bomb, also known as April, that rocked Luke’s life and the dynamics of the series’ characters. When it came to April, shock factor set aside, fans of Gilmore Girls still don’t agree with how Anna handled everything.

Fans of ‘Gilmore Girls’ discussed Anna’s decision to keep April from Luke and why they thought it was wrong

Still convinced April deserved that science fair win. #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/kB9aYsXGI2 — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) June 30, 2022

When viewers of Gilmore Girls first learned about Luke’s secret daughter April, many were disappointed by the news. However, in reflection, fans of the iconic TV series have pointed out that Anna was actually the character which so many of the fans’ frustrations actually stemmed from. This Reddit thread is a testimony to that.

Putting it bluntly, many people thought Anna’s decision was simply poor parenting. For 12 years, Anna said nothing to Luke or any of the other possible fathers for that matter.

One user in the discussion wrote, “Anna was selfish to not let Luke know he had a kid. He might not have EVER found out if it wasn’t for April’s curiosity/hard work in finding him.” Speaking of April’s hard work, take a look back at how it all went down.

The science fair project that changed ‘Gilmore Girls’

Quirky, smart, and giving unique a whole new meaning, Vanessa Marano was the talented actor cast to take on the part of April in Gilmore Girls. As soon as Marano’s characters entered the scene, the essence of her character filled the screen.

Amidst a busy rush in Luke’s infamous diner, April showed up and explained her science fair project and, more interestingly, why she needed Luke. As fans can probably recall, April collected three different DNA hair samples from potential men who could be her father.

Taking advantage of her current circumstances and the science floor platform, April planned to reveal her results, sweep away her peers at the science fair, and, of course, finally learn who her dad was. Though it does have a bit of a full-circle feel, as fans pointed out, it probably should have never gone down like that.

Many ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans simply weren’t a fan of the plot leading up to April’s revelation

Another Reddit user in the ongoing discussion put what so many were thinking into words and explained, “Here’s my problem … Anna knew what April’s science fair project was. She was obviously OK with blindsiding three men with the possibility they may be a father.” Crazy doesn’t even begin to cover it.

The fan continued, “Then when April wanted a relationship with Luke, Anna decided to get holier than thou … sure, some concern that he would hurt April, but after a while, that was proven false. I don’t blame April. She was a kid; A smart kid but a kid all the same.”

Anna’s hands-off strategy is seemingly romanticized in Gilmore Girls, but if this unfolded in reality, it would have probably raised many, many eyebrows. With that being said, it makes sense why some fans and viewers may have felt weird about the circumstances surrounding the unforgettable plot twist and discovery.

