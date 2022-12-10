‘Gilmore Girls’ Cast Members Who Have Died Since the Series Ended

From 2000 to 2007, few television programs could compete with the popularity and ratings of Gilmore Girls. The refreshing and eccentric dynamic between mother-daughter pair Lorelai and Rory was just one of the many reasons Gilmore Girls was such a hit.

‘Gilmore Girls’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

The heartwarming drama television show has been off the air for 15 years, and, sadly, some of the beloved cast and actors from Gilmore Girls have since died.

Edward Herrmann was Richard Gilmore in ‘Gilmore Girls’

Actor Edward Herrmann has died at age 71: http://t.co/ID3HhxU2gQ pic.twitter.com/xQaoh32IPN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 31, 2014

For seven seasons, actor Edward Herrmann took the screen as Richard Gilmore in Gilmore Girls. Taking on the role of Lorelai’s dad, Emily’s husband, and Rory’s grandfather, viewers enjoyed seeing Herrmann in many different lights. In Gilmore Girls, an academics lover at heart, Richard was known for his strong work ethic and protective nature.

Although Hermann’s character had many stoic and old-fashioned features, fans of Gilmore Girls probably remember his sentimental and somewhat surprising side. That was definitely the case in “Star-Crossed Lovers and Other Strangers” when Richard Gilmore helped Lorelai escape a particular hellish Friday night dinner.

In 2014, many were saddened to hear that Hermann, a beloved staple of the show and treasured member of the cast, died. The New York Times was one of the many platforms to cover the tragic news and shared that Herrmann’s cause of death was brain cancer.

In addition to Gilmore Girls, over the course of his career, Herrmann appeared in many different TV series and movies like Overboard and The Lost Boys. Herrmann was 71 years old when he died, and his acting legacy definitely lives on.

Brian Tarantina in ‘Gilmore Girls’

Diehard fans of Gilmore Girls probably remember the fleeting character Bootsy. In Stars Hollow, Bootsy ran the local newsstand. He was also often seen jumping into any town drama to enthusiastically stir the pot.

Bootsy was played by Brian Tarantina, who he returned to for the series’ Netflix sequel, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Just a few years later, in 2019, fans and followers of Gilmore Girls were shocked to hear that Tarantina died.

The actor was just 60 years old when he passed, and initially, a previous “severe health crisis” was cited as Tarantina’s cause of death. However, when the results of the autopsy were revealed, medical professionals declared the Gilmore Girls‘ death was actually caused by an accidental drug overdose. The New York Times highlighted the known details surrounding the unexpected tragedy.

Linda Porter in ‘Gilmore Girls’

The #Superstore cast is remembering Linda Porter, who was also known for roles on #TwinPeaks and #GilmoreGirls. https://t.co/BEwJ6fiPNW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 28, 2019

There were many faces and names in Gilmore Girls, and Fran Weston was one of them. Linda Porter was the talented and sweet actor cast to take on the role of Fran.

In Gilmore Girls, Fran owned the local bakery but also, more importantly, the Dragonfly Inn. As loyal and longtime fans of Gilmore Girls can probably remember, in the series, Lorelai and Sookie, Lorelai’s good friend and business partner, desperately wanted the Dragonfly.

When Lorelai and Sookie asked Porter’s character Fran if they could purchase the property, the pair were shocked to hear the elderly woman refuse their offer. Making things even more uncomfortable, despite her old age, Fran insisted the Dragonfly would be hers forever.

Sadly, as Sookie and Lorelai hinted at, Fran died during season three, and they finally were able to purchase the Dragonfly Inn. Ironically enough, this couldn’t have been further from the truth for Porter.

Gilmore Girls may have said goodbye to Fran in 2003, but Porter would go on to work and act for well over another decade. More recently, the actor’s fans and followers have enjoyed watching her play the part of Myrtle in Superstore.

Sadly, at the age of 86, Porter’s remarkable life came to an end. After many years of battling cancer, Porter died in September 2019.

Other actors from ‘Gilmore Girls’ who have died since the series ended

Ralph Ahn, Who Played Tran on ‘New Girl,’ Dies at 95 https://t.co/js6IlemFTn — Variety (@Variety) February 28, 2022

Herrmann, Tarantina, and Porter aren’t the only actors from Gilmore Girls who have died since Gilmore Girls‘ ending.

William Bogert, otherwise known as College Dean on the set of Gilmore Girls, was cast for the season seven episode centering around Rory’s graduation from Yale. In 2020, at the age of 83, Bogert died at his home in New York.

Denise Dowse is another actor from Gilmore Girls who is sadly no longer with us today. Featured in season seven as well, in “To Whom It May Concern,” Dowse played the judge in the custody case of April between Luke and Anna. USA Today shared that the actor’s intense battle with meningitis was the cause of Dowse’s death.

Just this past February, Ralph Ahn, who had the small role of “Korean Man” on Gilmore Girls, died at the age of 95. The actor was also well-known for his unconventional and unforgettable role on Fox’s New Girl.

