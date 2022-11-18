‘Gilmore Girls’: Edward Herrmann Compared Alexis Bledel to Audrey Hepburn: ‘She is Effortlessly Perfect in Front of the Camera’

It’s been over two decades now since Gilmore Girls premiered on The WB. The scripted comedy-drama became an instant sensation, drawing in a large and loyal fan base along the way. A lot of elements made the TV show iconic. However, according to Edward Herrmann, who played Richard Gilmore on the show, what made the show truly special was the acting ability of his on-screen granddaughter, Alexis Bledel.

Edward Herrmann once compared Alexis Bledel to Audrey Hepburn

Fans of Gilmore Girls watched Richard Gilmore dote on his granddaughter Rory, played by Alexis Bledel, throughout the seven-season series. However, what fans may not know is that Edward Herrmann, who played Richard, was just as fond of Alexis off-screen as he was of Rory on-screen. Herrmann even compared Alexis’s acting ability to that of the great Audrey Hepburn.

During a DVD feature interview, Herrmann once said:

“I never met Audrey Hepburn, but some of the actresses I know who worked with Audrey described her the way I would describe Alexis, which is a phenomenon where she is effortlessly perfect in front of the camera.”

Anyone being compared to Audrey Hepburn is definitely high praise as the Hollywood actor is still recognized as a film and fashion icon around the world nearly three decades after her passing.

Edward Herrmann and Alexis Bledel built a strong bond

In October 2000, Gilmore Girls premiered on The WB network. At the time, Alexis Bledel was just 19 years old. So, Bledel was still just a teen when she met Herrmann, who would play her on-screen grandfather for the next seven years. Just like their on-screen bond, Herrmann and Bledel built a strong friendship off-screen too.

When Herrmann died on December 31, 2014, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer, many of Herrmann’s former Gilmore Girls castmates were heartbroken to hear of his passing. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, when Herrmann passed, Bledel shared a touching public statement about her former on-screen grandfather. Bledel’s message read:

“Ed Herrmann was a wonderful actor and a kind man. He was endlessly knowledgeable about theater, TV, and film and would generously share his wisdom or tell stories from a long and rewarding career. I am grateful to him for that, and I will miss him tremendously. He loved acting and was the head of our Gilmore family with his strong presence and great sense of humor. May he rest in peace.”

Edward Herrmann achieved a number of accomplishments throughout his decorated career

In loving memory of Richard Gilmore. pic.twitter.com/RRMVwXfmWz — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) November 26, 2016

While Herrmann was best known for his role as Richard Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, he had a long career as an actor, dating back to the 1970s. According to IMDb, one of Herrmann’s earliest roles as an actor was as President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the made-for-television movies Eleanor and Franklin and Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years. For his portrayal of the 32nd president, Herrmann was nominated for the Best Actor Emmy Award twice.

Throughout his career, Herrmann also landed a number of roles on Broadway. His debut on Broadway came in 1972 with his role in Moonchildren. For his fantastic work on Broadway, Herrmann received two Tony Award nominations.

In 1976, he won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Mrs. Warren’s Profession. In addition, Herrmann also received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination throughout his impressive acting career.

