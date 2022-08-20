‘Gilmore Girls’: Did You Ever Notice That Rory Gilmore Had 1 Characteristic From Each of Her Family Members?

Lorelai Gilmore often insisted that her daughter, Rory Gilmore, was just like her. Gilmore Girls fans largely disagree. While the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a close bond and shared the same stunning blue eyes, their personalities differed vastly. Rory wasn’t just like Lorelai; she was an amalgamation of all four important family members featured in the series.

Rory was prone to tantrums and was rootless as an adult, just like her father, Christopher Hayden

Rory Gilmore had plenty of admirable qualities, but she had plenty of unpleasant ones, too. Gilmore Girls fans have argued that many of her less desirable attributes came from her father, Christopher Hayden. Christopher was absent for most of Rory’s life. When he wasn’t missing, he was demanding and prone to tantrums when he didn’t get his way.

Rory Gilmore and Christopher Hayden | Tyler Golden/Netflix

His eldest child was a lot like him. Rory found herself rootless as an adult, just as her father hopped from job to job in his mid-30s. Rory, presumably, relied on her family’s money to get by as a largely unsuccessful adult. Christopher Hayden seemed to fall back onto the Hayden family fortune, as well. When Christopher didn’t get his way, he disappeared. When Rory didn’t get her way, she walked off, too. Thankfully, Rory Gilmore did get admirable qualities from other members of her immediate family.

Rory Gilmore had a flair for organization and took to high society just like her grandmother, Emily Gilmore

Emily Gilmore was particular, a little difficult, and could be hypercritical of others. While most characters with those attributes would be seen as villains, Emily was not. It’s easy to understand that Emily Gilmore expected a lot from others because she was capable of a lot. Her organizational skills alone were unrivaled. Rory Gilmore shared Emily’s incredible organizational skills. While Rory could be dramatic and a bit unsure of herself, she thrived when given a set task to complete, just like her grandmother.

Despite not being raised in it, Rory also managed to feel at home in high society. She acclimated well and seemed capable of shmoozing with people who were a bit stiff or difficult. Emily felt most at home in that environment. That particular skill and her incredible organizational skills made her an awful lot like her grandmother.

Rory Gilmore had a penchant for books and solitude, just like her grandfather, Richard Gilmore

While Rory didn’t enjoy a close relationship with her grandparents during her early childhood, their influence still rubbed off on her. As a teen, she learned to connect with both Emily and Richard Gilmore, but one could argue that she had more in common with her grandfather. In fact, she was a great deal like Richard. Even Lorelai admitted that they shared the same stoic personality.

Richard and Rory both deeply enjoyed a good book, reading hundreds of books throughout the show’s seven seasons. Richard and Rory read many of the same books and seemed to have the same taste in authors. Still, there were a few books Richard got through that Rory never sat down to read. Namely, he worked through The History of the Decline and Fall of The Roman Empire. It did take Richard 30 years to read it, so Rory Gilmore always has time to get the job done.

The duo’s love of books can be explained by one significant personality trait they shared. Richard and Rory were socially capable but seemed to prefer solitude and quiet.

Admittedly, Rory did share her sense of humor and love of pop culture with her mother, Lorelai Gilmore

Rory Gilmore wasn’t as driven as her mother. She wasn’t as independent or resourceful as her, either. Still, the super close mother-daughter duo did share some common personality traits and interests. Rory and Lorelai shared a wry sense of humor and a propensity for using humor when feeling awkward or uncomfortable.

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore and Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore in a scene from ‘Gilmore Girls’ | Mitchell Haddad/Getty Images

Rory also inherited her mother’s love of pop culture references. While Rory preferred the comfort of a good book, when she wanted to connect with her mother, she did it through movies and music. The duo had an encyclopedic knowledge of all things pop culture, ranging from the super mainstream to the incredibly obscure. Beyond that, though, the pair didn’t have a ton of common personality traits.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’: The Worst Love Interest Was Jackson Belleville, Not Christopher Hayden