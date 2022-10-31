‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans Can Return to Stars Hollow With a Special Warner Bros. Studio Tour

You may not often smell snow in Burbank, California, but Warner Bros. is planning to make the holiday season feel a bit more like New England with a special tour. Gilmore Girls fans will have the opportunity to visit Stars Hollow with a special, holiday-themed Warner Bros. studio tour. There will be plenty of opportunities to immerse oneself in the wonder of the fictional Connecticut town built on the Warner Bros. backlot. Gilmore Girls fans aren’t the only ones who will want to consider taking the tour, though.

A special Warner Bros. studio tour will take ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans into Stars Hollow

The winter was a special time for Lorelai Gilmore. Lorelai was absolutely obsessed with the winter weather and the famous apple tarts at Richard and Emily Gilmore’s holiday party. The holiday season was also special in the fictional town of Stars Hollow. Considering the connection between Gilmore Girls and the holidays, it makes sense that Stars Hollow would be heavily featured in a special holiday tour at Warner Bros, even if Burbank doesn’t dip into the freezing temperatures.

According to an official press release, a holiday-themed Warner Bros. studio tour will allow fans to immerse themselves completely in Stars Hollow. For a limited time, fans of the series will receive a guided tour of the backlot that served as the fictional Connecticut town. There will be plenty of food items to buy. They will surely be familiar to Gilmore Girls fans. Pop Tarts will, reportedly, make it into Luke’s Diner and other Stars Hollow locations. Holiday-themed trivia and ample photo opportunities will also be a part of the tour.

‘Gilmore Girls’ isn’t the only show that will be featured in the tour

While Stars Hollow will be the biggest stop on the special Warner Bros. studio tour, it isn’t the only show featured. According to the official press release, Friends fans will probably want to consider signing up for the limited tour, too.

Central Perk will be a stop on the tour, too. Fans will have the chance to check out the famous Holiday Armadillo costume and buy exclusive holiday merchandise from both Friends and other famous shows.

The tour doesn’t last long, so fans in Burbank the week of Christmas will want to add it to their list of places to visit. The “Holidays Made Here” tour will run from December 22, 2022, through January 1, 2023. Backlot tours are available throughout the year, but the special holiday-themed tour is only available for a limited time.

