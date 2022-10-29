‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans Should Search for Scooby Doo in Seasons 2 and 3 of the Series

A secret is hidden throughout season 2 and season 3 of Gilmore Girls. Over the years, fans of the famed series have openly discussed a Scooby Doo toy hidden among the muffins at Luke’s Diner in one season 2 episode. Most fans assumed that is where the little easter egg ended. It is, in fact, not. According to Valerie Campbell, a costumer, Scooby was hidden in scenes throughout seasons 2 and 3.

Fans noticed a Scooby Doo toy in a season 2 episode of ‘Gilmore Girls’

In the eighth episode of Gilmore Girls’ second season, Lorelai sits at Luke’s Diner. Her storyline in the episode doesn’t matter. All focus must be on the muffin display. Alongside all of the muffins sits a small Scooby Doo figurine. It’s an odd addition to Luke’s otherwise decoration-free establishment, so where did the Scooby come from?

Some fans theorized that Luke or even Jess placed the toy into the muffins. You can rest assured the figurine was never part of the storyline. Rather, it was a prop hidden by the production crew, and “The Ins and Outs of Inns” isn’t the only time it appeared.

The same Scooby figure also appears in the 13th episode of the season, this time in Rory Gilmore’s Chilton locker. There are reportedly even more hidden Scoobys in the show. The inclusion of the tiny figure is so subtle that fans are actively searching to find the hidden toy, and it’s not easy.

Valerie Campbell confirms that Scooby is hidden throughout the set in season 2 and season 3

Scooby has been spotted in a few different Gilmore Girls episodes. Some fans assumed Scooby only made a couple of appearances in the series, but costumer, Valerie Campbell, insists there are more.

In a TikTok video, Campbell confirmed that fans should be on the lookout for Scooby throughout seasons 2 and 3 of Gilmore Girls but stopped short of explaining where the figure appears in each episode. Campbell says she doesn’t know where the crew hid the toy Scooby each time. Allegedly, only one person has that information, and they may not actually remember every time a scene included the tiny figurine. Fans can scour the episodes to find it, though.

‘Gilmore Girls’ isn’t the only show that has a hidden easter egg

The hidden Scooby Doo toy is one of Gilmore Girls’ best-kept secrets, but the famed series isn’t the only one with a hidden easter egg for fans to find. The writing team and the set designers of New Girl had a bit of fun with fans, too.

Bears are referenced, in some way, in almost every New Girls episode during the show’s earlier seasons. Sometimes, those references are in the form of dialogue, and other times, pictures or stuffed animals are seen in the background of a shot. The production team of Friends also enjoyed hiding messages on set. Chandler and Joey’s famous Magna Doodle is the best example.

