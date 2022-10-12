‘Gilmore Girls’: Fans Think Kelly Bishop Was the Best of the Whole Cast

Even though it has been off the air for quite some time, Gilmore Girls continues to remain relevant, popular, and an all-time fan-favorite. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gilmore Girls was well-known for its incredibly relatable and heartwarming storylines and, of course, the beloved cast that brought them to life.

Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel were cast as the mother-daughter pair at the heart of Gilmore Girls. But bringing the matriarchy theme full circle, Kelly Bishop played the part of Emily Gilmore, both mom, and grandma.

Scott Patterson, Keiko Agena, and Melissa McCarthy were some of the other popular stars cast in the series. Still, some fans are speaking out about why they think Bishop was actually always the “best.”

Fans of ‘Gilmore Girls’ think Kelly Bishop was the star of the whole cast

With so many amazing and cherished characters on Gilmore Girls, it was often hard to pick a favorite. However, many people in this Reddit thread have, and some might be surprised to learn that their vote lies with Bishop.

One fan kicked the discussion off by saying, “In all seriousness, who is the best actor on the show? And what is their best performance?” It didn’t take long for the posts to start pouring in, and almost immediately, fans started naming Bishop.

Happy Birthday to the best of the best, our favorite matriarch Kelly Bishop! ? pic.twitter.com/7pZ6KvMN0N — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) February 28, 2022

In one comment, a viewer wrote, “Kelly is so good at making you love Emily and her sass but hate her when she’s manipulative but have your heart broken when she feels left out of Lorelai and Rory’s lives. She brings Emily to life as the complex woman she is.” Hitting the nail on the head, “complex” seems like the perfect word to describe the legendary character.

Making their perspective crystal clear, another user in the discussion responded, “Kelly Bishop (best and not even close).” Someone else enthusiastically added,

“Kelly Bishop and Lauren Graham both put in some of the best work they or any other actor could do while they were working on this show. It’s hard to pick out any given moment with Kelly because she’s literally constantly on. I don’t think she phones in a single scene and her subtler performances during quiet moments, with little changes of expression, are where she’s at her best.”

Throughout the thread, post after post, Gilmore Girls‘ fans’ love for Bishop is transparent.

Did Kelly Bishop win any awards for her role on the TV series ‘Gilmore Girls’?

With so much obvious and abundant praise for Bishop from fans of Gilmore Girls, some might be wondering if the talented actor received any awards for her time on the series.

Over the course of the television show’s seven-season run, Bishop received nine award nominations. In 2004, the star received a Gold Derby TV Award for Comedy Supporting Actress.

Over a decade later, Bishop found herself nominated once again for the role of Emily Gilmore, but this time for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix’s mini-series that premiered in 2016.

A look back at Kelly Bishop’s impressive career

Kelly Bishop admits cast of 'Dirty Dancing' didn't think it would be good https://t.co/13neuGJbkq pic.twitter.com/n1Q2tQJ1J2 — CP24 (@CP24) August 17, 2017

Viewers absolutely loved watching Bishop play the part of Emily Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, but it was by no means the actor’s only noteworthy role. Many of Bishop’s fans first fell for her back in Dirty Dancing when Bishop played the part of Marjorie Houseman in the 1987 blockbuster.

In 2000 she blew viewers away with her performance in Wonder Boys. More recently, Bishop’s followers and fans have gotten to enjoy watching her as Benedetta in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Outside of her on-screen appearances, Bishop is also accomplished on the stage, having won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for A Chorus Line in 1976.

Now 78 years old, the highly-esteemed actor doesn’t seem to plan on stopping anytime soon. Looking ahead, TV fanatics can expect to see her in The Watchful Eye, a new series coming to Freeform.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’ Unpopular Opinion: The Season 7 Ending Was Better Than What Amy Sherman-Palladino Originally Planned