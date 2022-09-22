‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans Will Find a Familiar Face in ‘Ghosts’

Gilmore Girls might not have been a massive hit when it first aired. Still, it had a loyal fan base. That fan base has grown exponentially since Netflix added the series to its catalog. Because of the show’s dedicated fans, the actors who took on roles in Gilmore Girls are forever tied to their characters, no matter how large or small their part was. Fans of the series will be able to catch a familiar face on Ghosts in season 2.

What is ‘Ghosts’ about?

Ghosts premiered in October 2021 to rave reviews. Season 1 took fans through a relatively simple setup with a twist. Samantha and Jay Arondekar, a young married couple, learn they’ve inherited a sprawling country estate from one of Samantha’s distant relatives. The couple leaves New York to realize their dreams of running a bed and breakfast.

Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, and Richie Moriarty as Pete | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

As it turns out, things aren’t that simple. The house is delipidated and will require a lot of work to be remotely livable. There are already houseguests at the property, too. Several ghosts call the property home because they died in or around the house. Season 2 will see Sam and Jay realize their dream, and the friendlier of the ghosts will be helping along the way.

Which ‘Gilmore Girls’ actor will appear in ‘Ghosts’?

Gilmore Girls fans will have the opportunity to catch Rose Abdoo in a brand-new role. Abdoo will join the cast of Ghosts in a limited capacity for season 2. Abdoo won’t be playing one of the dearly departed, though. According to TV Line, the veteran actor is taking on the role of a TV producer scouting out Sam and Jay’s house for a television show.

Rose Abdoo as Gypsy in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Netflix

Abdoo is famous for portraying Gypsy in Gilmore Girls. Gypsy, Stars Hollow’s resident mechanic, could often be found at her shop or sitting in on town meetings with witty commentary. Abdoo appeared in the role 23 times during Gilmore Girls’ original run. She reprised the role for the 2016 Netflix original, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and took on a second one. Abdoo also played Berta, Emily Gilmore’s housekeeper, in the Netflix revival.

When does the series return for its second season?

While Abdoo’s involvement with the series was announced relatively recently, fans won’t need to wait long to see how her role unfolds. The show will return for its sophomore season on September 29. The show, which opened to mostly positive reviews, will air on Thursdays in the 8:30 pm time slot.

The show’s second season promises to bring new hauntings and new guests for Sam and Jay to interact with. Much of the original cast will also be returning, with new jobs and hilarious interactions. Ghosts will air simultaneously on CBS and Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Ghosts’: Rose McIver Trades Zombies for Spirits in the CBS Comedy