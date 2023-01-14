‘Gilmore Girls’ Guest Star Peter Klausner Still Doesn’t Understand What He Says to Rory About Israel

The dialogue in Gilmore Girls can get pretty intense. Stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel got used to it. Guest stars struggled a little bit more. Peter Klausner only did two episodes of Gilmore Girls in its fourth season, but there’s one scene he still doesn’t understand to this day, and he’s tried to.

L-R: Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham | Michael Haddad/The WB via Getty Images

Klausner was a guest on Scott Patterson’s I Am All In podcast on Dec. 21. Klausner played the Laundry Room Guy Rory (Bledel) met while at Yale. She later learned his name was William and had an argument with him about Israel, which now seems timely as ever. Klausner got all his lines out, but didn’t learn anything about international politics.

‘Gilmore Girls’ guest star Peter Klausner tackled the Israel/Palestine issue

When Rory attended the International Relations Club, she ran into William. Rory suspected William had been spreading rumors about their laundry room encounter. She confronts him later in the dining hall, but acts out in a debate over Israel and Palestine.

“It’s just a power struggle, nothing mysterious,” William says. “Who wins in this game? In whose best interest is it to keep the kids fighting?”

Rory rebuts about the power of propaganda and spreading heinous lies. She really means the rumors she suspects William spread but he’s unaware.

“Personally, if I’m in an alley with Osama, I’d rather he was armed with a blatant, heinous lie than an uzi,” William says.

Peter Klausner still doesn’t understand his ‘Gilmore Girls’ lines

Patterson read Klausner a question from a fan, Amanda in Knoxville, who asked how many takes of his pencil twirling he had to do in the scene. This prompted the memory in Klausner.

“By the way, for what it’s worth, I don’t think I ever understood what I was saying in that scene,” Klausner said on I Am All In. “I think I’ve even gone back and listened to the dialogue more carefully and I still don’t even know if I know what it was I was really ultimately saying.”

As for the pencil…

“I was obviously very, very conscious of the pencil twirling at the time,” Klausner said. “As far as the pencil goes I don’t think there were many takes. I think I was such a good pencil twirler at that point already that it was natural. That was second nature.”

Why we didn’t see more of William

That was Klausner’s last episode of Gilmore Girls. He’s since retired from acting to practice law. Klausner said Gilmore Girls was considering making William a potential love interest, but decided against it. Take heart, Peter, Rory didn’t stay at Yale either.

