‘Gilmore Girls’: A Full List of Holiday Episodes

Gilmore Girls still has a dedicated fan base years after the series ended. Viewers have even made lists of memorable episodes. And some include seasonal topics featuring various holidays. The characters celebrate multiple special occasions throughout the show’s seven seasons. For example, the series periodically depicts Valentine’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas festivities. The following Gilmore Girls holiday episodes can help fans get into the spirit.

L-R: Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham | The WB/Mitchell Haddad via Getty Images

Season 1, Episode 10: ‘Forgiveness and Stuff’

Gilmore Girls has more Christmas-themed episodes than other holidays. One that deals with the winter holiday is “Forgiveness and Stuff” in season 1. The episode includes Richard and Emily’s Christmas party.

However, Emily and Lorelai quarrel over dinner. So the latter spends the festivities with her family instead of attending the party. Meanwhile, Richard’s severe chest pain lands him in the hospital.

Season 7, Episode 11: ‘Santa’s Secret Stuff’

Another Gilmore Girls Christmas episode is “Santa’s Secret Stuff” in the seventh season. Rory returns from London for the holidays, and she, Christopher, and Lorelai do Christmas activities. Although they have fun together, Lorelai struggles to write a recommendation letter for Luke.

Season 2, Episode 10: ‘The Bracebridge Dinner’

The series has several Christmas-related episodes that fans enjoy. One of the most popular Gilmore Girls Christmas episodes is “The Bracebridge Dinner.” The plot focuses on a big dinner at the inn due to a blizzard. However, the feast does not go as planned when Richard reveals he has quit his job. Meanwhile, Jess attempts to come between Dean and Rory.

Season 6, Episode 12: ‘Just Like Gwen and Gavin’

“Just Like Gwen and Gavin” is another episode with a winter holiday feel. The plot contains the usual relationship drama, but the characters attend the Winter Carnival. Lorelai discovers Luke has a daughter, but she doesn’t hear it from him. Another storyline sees Rory receiving several apology gifts from Logan.

Season 5, Episode 11: ‘Women of Questionable Morals’

“Women of Questionable Morals” in season 5 is another Christmas-adjacent Gilmore Girls episode. The setting is in winter, with the Yale campus covered in snow. When Lorelai reveals she dislikes winter weather, Luke builds an ice rink to change her mind.

Season 3, Episode 9: ‘A Deep-Friend Korean Thanksgiving’

Gilmore Girls also features Thanksgiving in a couple of episodes. “A Deep-Friend Korean Thanksgiving” in season 3 follows Rory and Lorelai dining at four places. They have various meals that consist of dishes such as tofurky and deep-fried turkey. In addition, Rory reveals her application to Yale.

Season 6, Episode 10: ‘He’s Slippin’ ‘Em Bread … Dig’

The next Gilmore Girls Thanksgiving celebration comes in “He’s Slippin’ ‘Em Bread … Dig.” When the holiday arrives, the day doesn’t remain peaceful for long. Luke struggles to tell Lorelai about his daughter. Meanwhile, Lane breaks up with Zach.

Season 6, Episode 15: ‘A Vineyard Valentine’

During rewatches, Gilmore Girls fans usually skip the season 6 holiday episode “A Vineyard Valentine.” The plot follows Lorelai and Luke as they celebrate Valentine’s Day in a vineyard. They accompany Rory and Logan, but Luke shows hostility toward Logan and others.

In addition, Luke complains about the vineyard. Fans think he acts out of character, so they usually ignore the episode.

Season 4, Episode 18: ‘Tick, Tick, Tick, Boom!’

Stars Hollow has an Easter atmosphere in “Tick, Tick, Tick, Boom!” Taylor wants to create an egg hunt for the town but leaves the job to Kirk. However, he fails to draw a map after hiding the eggs. Weeks pass while over 50 eggs remain unfound, so Luke locates the eggs to help.

Season 6, Episode 7: ‘Twenty-One Is the Loneliest Number’

Gilmore Girls doesn’t have a Halloween-specific episode. However, “Twenty-One Is the Loneliest Number” mentions the holiday. Lorelai tries to find a way to decorate for Halloween. However, the episode focuses more on Rory turning 21, IMDb reports.