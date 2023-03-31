‘Gilmore Girls’: How Old Is Rory Gilmore’s Baby Today?

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life ended with Rory Gilmore informing her mother that she was pregnant. The famous final words were planned all along by showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino. While they didn’t have the same pop at the end of the revival as they would have had at the end of the original series, they did ensure one thing. The final four words gave Gilmore Girls fans a lot to think about. While a second revival has not yet been announced, we can’t help but wonder where Rory Gilmore and her baby would be today. If you’ve ever wondered how old her child would be right now, we did the math for you.

How far along was Rory Gilmore in her pregnancy?

While we don’t know much about Rory Gilmore’s pregnancy, we can estimate how far along she was when she finally told her mother she was expecting. Costume supervisor Valerie Campbell recently spilled the beans on TikTok about the paternity of Rory’s baby.

Logan Huntzberger and Rory Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Based on Campbell’s breakdown, only Logan Huntzberger could be the father. Since Logan was living in London and Rory was living in Connecticut, there was a small window of time in which Rory could have conceived. It would have taken place during the revival’s “Fall” episode.

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

If we assume Rory and Logan’s Life and Death Brigade outing resulted in the baby, she was only around 8 to 10 weeks pregnant when she told Lorelai about the pregnancy. The assumption fits with Campbell’s admission that the costume department never fit Rory with a pregnancy belly for the revival.

How old would they be today?

It might feel like the Netflix revival was released just yesterday. A lot of time has passed since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life ended on a cliffhanger, though. If we assume Rory was about two months pregnant in November 2016, her baby would have been born around June 2017.

Alexis Bledel as Rory and Matt Czuchry as Logan in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Today, Rory Gilmore’s baby would be closing in on their sixth birthday. Rory turned 38 in October. While Rory didn’t hint at the gender of her unborn child, it’s easy to assume Rory would have a daughter. Amy Sherman-Palladino wanted to bring Rory and Lorelai’s lives full circle. She worked hard to weave that into the show’s storyline. It would only be fitting for another Gilmore girl to join the family.

Could there be more Gilmore Girls still to come? No one has taken the prospect completely off the table yet. In fact, several key cast members have said they are interested in returning. Still, there has been no announcement.