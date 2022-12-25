‘Gilmore Girls’: Jared Padalecki Misses 1 Specific Treat on Set

Gilmore Girls fans miss visiting Stars Hollow every week. Everyone in the cast has gone on to do great things, but some of them miss the show, too. Jared Padalecki got his start playing Dean. Now he headlines Walker, and had 15 years on Supernatural in between. But he had his favorite treats on the set of Gilmore Girls.

Jared Padalecki | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Padalecki was a guest on Scott Patterson’s I Am All In podcast on Oct. 5. Reminiscing about the good times on Gilmore Girls, Padalecki revealed his biggest indulgence.

‘Gilmore Girls’ had the best cookies Jared Padalecki ever ate

One of the perks of working on a television production is craft service. There are snacks to keep the cast and crew energized throughout long shooting days. Padalecki remembers the specific cookies he ate after tough scenes between Dean and Rory (Alexis Bledel).

“I miss them, those white chocolate macadamia nut,” Padalecki said on I Am All In. “I was famous for how many cookies I would eat every day. I’m a kid trying to start my life living in a rental. So I would come back at the end of the day and see if there was leftover food. I grew up you eat whatever you can. There’d be the big old cookie platter from Hollywood Cookie Company.”

Jared Padalecki tried to count calories with ‘Gilmore Girls’ cookies

Energy is a necessity when filming television, but actors also have to stay in shape. Padalecki realized he was eating a lot of cookies and started to wonder if he was overdoing it.

Happiest of birthdays to our very own Jared Padalecki! pic.twitter.com/M4hVxXuvx7 — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) July 19, 2022

“I don’t know if they’re still around, having lived in LA for many many years,” Padalecki said. “One time I think maybe season 2 or 3, I was getting a lot more into fitness and I was starting to be aware of calories. I think it was the early 2000s when it was like avoid saturated fat and work towards more fiber. And I called them one day randomly one day. Their little sticker was on the platter of cookies and I called them, because I would eat probably 8 or 9 cookies and they were huge. They weren’t small little bite sized. They were like pancakes.”

Hollywood Cookie Company cookies were not diet food

Padalecki learned an important lesson from Hollywood Cookie Company. There’s not enough exercise to make up for those treats.