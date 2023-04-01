‘Gilmore Girls’: Keiko Agena Has ‘a Lot of Frustration’ With Lane Kim and 1 Wish for Her

One of Gilmore Girls’ most memorable guest stars was Keiko Agena as Lane Kim. Lane was the Hep Alien drummer who had also been a cheerleader and waiter for Luke’s Diner. Looking back on her role, Agena revealed what she felt Lane never got to fulfill, and the one thing she wishes her character achieved.

Keiko Agena | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Agena was a guest on Scott Patterson’s I Am All In podcast on June 27, 2021. Reflecting on the series, Agena opened up about what might have been missing for Lane.

On the positive side, Keiko Agena liked 2 things about Lane Kim on ‘Gilmore Girls’

To begin with, Agena wasn’t negative. She shared her favorite qualities of Lane, but those also informed her frustrations.

“I liked that she had to care about two things,” Agena said on I Am All In. “One, she cared deeply about her mother and the other was she would care deeply about her own obsessions and her own independence. I like characters that want two things that don’t easily fit together. That’s just fun to play off of, to play those two wants off of each other.”

Keiko Agena says ‘Gilmore Girls’ never fulfilled Lane Kim

Given Lane had such passions, Agena hoped for more for her. Even when she returned for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the Netflix series showed Lane never quite fulfilled her dreams.

“The thing that I like least about her is you have all this buildup in that character and I don’t think she ever got to fly,” Agena said. “You put so much pressure on this character which is fun and what you need in comedy, but I wish that she had had more moments of fulfillment. I think there’s a lot of frustration I have with that character as a fan too and as someone who got to play her. I would say that’s the thing I like least about her.”

Sympathy for Lane Kim

Lane survived a religious family that frowned on her musical passion. She managed to collect albums in secret. Her family did prevent her from joining Rory (Alexis Bledel) for fun concert outings. She lost some lovers to Rory and to their departure from Stars Hollow too. Agena empathized with Lane’s struggles, hence she’d hoped for a happier ending.

“I think she just had a hard life which is fun for comedy,” Agena said. “I don’t know, maybe this wouldn’t make a better show but I think selfishly I wish she had had more fulfillment, at least with the music side, the independent side of her. Because we get to touch base with her 10 years later.”

Patterson suggested A Year in the Life 2 could find Lane in a better place. Given dissatisfaction with the first series, a sequel would have some drama to undo with the main cast before it got to supporting characters, but there is room for everyone.