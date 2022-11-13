‘Gilmore Girls’: Lauren Graham Stole Laundry Detergent From Doose’s Market

For Gilmore Girls fans, the beloved series has been gone too long. But even though it ended 15 years ago, viewers are still learning a few facts about the show. For example, Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore, seemingly couldn’t be trusted on the set — at least not when she was short on groceries.

The enduring magic of ‘Gilmore Girls’

‘Gilmore Girls’ stars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham | Chris Polk/FilmMagic

22 years ago, on Oct. 5, 2000, a series premiered on the WB Television Network that would become a passionate fan favorite. Gilmore Girls was set in the fictional Connecticut town of Stars Hollow, and no one expected it to have such long-running appeal.

15 years since the original #GilmoreGirls finale?! I’m fine. I’m just being dramatic. It’s what I do. pic.twitter.com/TRzKVdwe6b — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) May 15, 2022

During its seven years on the air, the series never seemed to gather a considerable following. But since the show ended, viewership has continued to grow, The New York Times reports. People who loved it from the beginning rewatched it and shared their DVDs with friends. When Gilmore Girls hit Netflix, the show took off. It reached a new audience that found the show addictively binge-worthy.

Since then, the original series’ stars returned for a four-episode reboot, 2016’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, on Netflix.

‘Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham got a 5-finger discount on set

In 2005, the show’s leads, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. DeGeneres interviewed them as they strolled down a street on the set, pointing out the landmarks of Stars Hollow. As they passed one familiar sight, Graham confessed to petty theft she committed in the fictional town.

“On the right, we have Doose’s Market,” she explained, “and sometimes in real life, when I’m out of, like, laundry detergent or something, I’ll just go in there and steal it because the props are real.”

She seemed to feel remorse for her actions — or at least didn’t want to get caught — because she followed her confession with a plea.

“But don’t tell anybody!”

Will they ever return to Stars Hollow?

Thanks to fans’ continued devotion, the question of another Gilmore Girls reboot continues to pop up. And according to Us Weekly, it could happen.

In 2018, the show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, suggested a reboot could happen. And if it did, it would probably materialize as it did in 2016.

“I think [we would do more] if the time is right and everybody is in the mood — because that’s how it happened before,” Sherman-Palladino mused. “We all sort of saw each other at a festival and kind of went, ‘Hey! No one hates each other.’ And decided to do it. [It] could happen again — absolutely.”

Reportedly, the other stars also would be interested in the project. Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes, has said that if the show returns, he’d expect one monumental event between his character and Lorelai. The two famously had an on-again, off-again romance, and he thinks it’s time to give viewers what they’ve been waiting for.

“Well, I’ll tell you one thing, [there] better be a big, fat wedding!”

So far, there aren’t any plans to bring back the world of Stars Hollow. But if it ever happens, the good people at Doose’s Market should be on alert for Graham and her sticky fingers.

