‘Gilmore Girls’: Lorelai Gilmore’s Best Parenting Moments

When Gilmore Girls first aired in 2000, many teen fans wished their mom would be like Lorelai Gilmore. Decades later, the shine has worn off the single mom. After many rewatches, it has become increasingly clear that Lorelai had some serious parental shortcomings and didn’t always steer her daughter in the right direction. Still, Lorelai had some seriously wonderful moments with Rory Gilmore. We’ve collected three of her best parenting moves.

Lorelai swallowed her pride for her child’s benefit

Lorelai Gilmore may have been permissive. She definitely spent too much time hyping Rory up. She may not have been equipped emotionally to become a parent when she did. Still, Lorelai did always have her heart in the right place. Lorelai showed off how selfless she could be in the show’s pilot episode.

In the Gilmore Girls pilot, Lorelai learned Rory Gilmore had been accepted into an elite prep school. The tuition, however, was more than she could afford. Instead of telling Rory she couldn’t attend the school, she went to her parents for the money. Surely, it was the last thing she wanted to do, but she did it to ensure her daughter had as many advantages in life as possible. She even doubled down when she told Rory she couldn’t stay at Stars Hollow High just because she met a boy she liked. It was one of Lorelai Gilmore’s finest moments.

Lorelai showed up to help Rory even when doing so was incredibly painful

In the show’s third season, Lorelai Gilmore battled the breakup of an almost-relationship with Christopher Hayden, Rory’s father. Before Chris learned his girlfriend, Sherry Tinsdale, was pregnant, the duo hooked up and planned to date. Chris went back to Sherry, leaving Lorelai heartbroken.

Despite her feelings and obvious heartbreak, Lorelai showed up for Rory multiple times when it probably would have been easier for her to let Rory and Christopher sort out their own relationship. She agreed to accompany Rory to Sherry’s baby shower and later appeared at the hospital when Sherry was in labor because Rory was alone and terrified. Despite how painful it must have been to watch her ex welcome a new baby, she was there and never made it about herself. It was one of Lorelai Gilmore’s best parenting moments.

Lorelai Gilmore was 100% right to call Rory out for sleeping with Dean Forrester

Lorelai struggled to discipline Rory because she aimed to maintain a friendship with her daughter above all else. The young mom got lucky, for the most part. Rory rarely caused serious trouble, at least as a young teen. Still, there were moments Lorelai had to set Rory straight, and when she absolutely needed to do so, she delivered.

In season 4, Rory slept with her married ex-boyfriend, Dean Forrester. When Lorelai caught them together in the house, she was realistic and stern without being mean. Lorelai made it perfectly clear that Rory led with her emotions without understanding the ramifications of her actions. She told her she was disappointed and that what she had done was wrong. Rory didn’t like it, but it was probably Lorelai Gilmore’s best parenting moment.