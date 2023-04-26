‘Gilmore Girls’: Luke and Lorelai’s Compatibility Based on Their Zodiac Signs

Gilmore Girls fans spent four very long seasons watching Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore flirt without admitting they had feelings for each other. Once they did, they embarked on a relationship that should have gone smoothly, except it didn’t. There were many twists and turns in their love story. There were so many turns that we wonder if their love was actually “written in the stars,” as one episode title suggested. As it turns out, according to their zodiac signs, Luke and Lorelai were compatible, with one caveat.

Luke Danes revealed his zodiac sign in a season 5 episode of ‘Gilmore Girls’

While Gilmore Girls fans never learn Luke’s actual birthday, they are given information about his zodiac sign. In the season 5 episode, “Written in the Stars,” Luke reveals that he is a Scorpio by sharing a horoscope that Lorelai had doodled eight long years earlier to win favor and get a cup of coffee quickly. So, does Luke Danes fit his zodiac sign?

Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore | Netlfix/Gilmore Girls

Cosmopolitan says Scorpios are best known for being stoic, strategic, smart, and charismatic. Unlike other signs that share the charisma trait, Scorpios are rarely on the hunt for approval from others and tend to be more independent than most. They also are loyal to those they do get close to.

Luke fits his sign exceedingly well. While Luke didn’t date much, it wasn’t for lack of interest. His sister, Liz Danes, noted that girls liked him, but he was a serial monogamist. Gilmore Girls fans saw that in three serious relationships, first with Rachel, then Nicole, and ultimately, Lorelai. Luke was just as intense as is expected from a Scorpio. He was also driven and often secretive. Most importantly, Luke was the most independent of Stars Hollow’s residents and refused to pander for popularity. Luke is a classic Scorpio.

Lorelai Gilmore was born on April 25, making her a Taurus

Lorelai Gilmore was born on April 25, making her a Taurus. Her birthday was mentioned more than once in Gilmore Girls. While she doesn’t embody all of the traits connected to Taureans, she does display some of the characteristics associated with her zodiac sign.

According to Cosmopolitan, Taureans are known for their perseverance and dedication to projects and causes. They are also intensely analytical and have difficulty with change. Finally, they can come across as lazy or pampered because they prefer the finer things in life. While Lorelai wasn’t as patient as a typical Taurean, she did love to spend time at home, in her own version of luxury and comfort. She wasn’t as intensely analytical as her daughter, Rory Gilmore, but she was resistant to change and did possess the perseverance and dedication that Taureans typically have.

Are Luke and Lorelai compatible based on their zodiac signs?

Luke and Lorelai ended up together in the long run, but their relationship was far from smooth. In fact, it took the couple more than a decade to finally make it down the aisle, and even then, it didn’t get done without a fair bit of drama beforehand. All of the tension between the endgame couple of Gilmore Girls has us wondering if Luke and Lorelai are compatible based on their zodiac signs.

Lorelai and Luke | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

According to Astrotalk, Luke and Lorelai’s zodiac signs indicate they were a good match. Taruseans and Scorpios are both sensual, so their sexual chemistry is rarely an issue. Not everything is perfect, though. The two signs are actually opposites on zodiac charts. That doesn’t spell doom for the couple, though. In fact, the opposite is true. Their contrasting characteristics can provide balance in a relationship, but not everything is always perfect. Problems may arise, especially due to misunderstandings. Relationships between the two signs can be shaky, as we saw with Luke and Lorelai.

All told, based on their zodiac signs, it looks like Luke and Lorelai were, in fact, the endgame couple of the series. Presumably, they are still happily married, but we’ll only know for sure if a second Netflix revival is penned. We are still hoping it happens.