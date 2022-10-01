‘Gilmore Girls’: Melissa McCarthy’s Husband Ben Falcone Appeared in 1 Episode

Before Melissa McCarthy appeared in major comedy movies, the actor was one of the stars of Gilmore Girls. The show gave her a breakout role, and it prevented her from quitting acting. Since then, she has continued to build a strong career in comedy and filmmaking.

When McCarthy landed the role, she was dating her now-husband Ben Falcone. The two did work together on the show. However, their on-screen appearance together was only for a single episode.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone have been married for years

According to People, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone officially met in 1998 in a comedy class at a Los Angeles theater. McCarthy struck up a friendship with him after becoming interested in a skit he did. However, it was not long until their friendship turned into romance.

Eventually, the couple got married in 2005. Not much is known about the wedding ceremony since the two preferred to keep the event private. However, they would share several photos of them dancing together.

In 2007, McCarthy and Falcone had their first daughter named Vivian. The couple had another daughter about three years later. Both children are hardly in the public’s eye since their parents want to maintain their privacy.

After 17 years, McCarthy and Falcone are still very much in love with one another. Falcone once mentioned that she always makes him laugh. Their hilarious moments together help make the relationship thrive.

Ben Falcone was in an episode of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcon on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy was part of the main cast of Gilmore Girls for all seven seasons. Her role was the best friend of Lorelai named Sookie. The character co-owns the Dragonfly Inn and is the head chef. Additionally, Sookie forms a romance and gets married to a vegetable farmer.

While McCarthy had an on-screen husband, her real-life one showed up briefly. According to BuzzFeed, Ben Falcone made a guest appearance for an episode. His cameo occurred later in Season 3 of the show.

Falcone was in the episode titled “Say Goodnight, Gracie,” and his role was the lawyer of Fran’s estate. The lawyer appears after Fran, the original Dragonfly owner, passes away. He first shows up at the funeral service, and Lorelai and Sookie try to talk to him.

The women want to own the Dragonfly and are curious if it is up for sale. The two begin to chat with the lawyer while he helps carry the casket. The scene becomes a bit comedic as they explain they want to buy the building.

Other works McCarthy and Falcone have been in together

Melissa McCarthy and spouse/'The Boss' director Ben Falcone to reteam in 'Life of the Party' https://t.co/dBhmQBpVXp pic.twitter.com/ZkGcxSRFSk — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 9, 2016

Gilmore Girls was not the only project Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone have appeared in together. For example, McCarthy starred in Thunder Force as Lydia and was a producer. Meanwhile, her husband directed the film, and he played the role of Kenny.

Another project that featured the couple was Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. In the series, McCarthy played a romance novelist who falls victim to an internet scam. The person who tricked her is Paul, and Falcone is the actor behind the antagonist.

There are several other works where fans can see the duo in action, such as The Boss. Falcone directed the movie and co-wrote the script with his wife. McCarthy starred as the lead character, and Falcone played her lawyer. Upon its release, the film earned $23.5 million at the box office but received negative reviews from critics.

However, one of their most remembered appearances together was in the movie Bridesmaids. McCarthy had a supporting role as the main character’s friend, and her performance led to an Oscar nomination. She runs into Falcone’s character and tries to reveal his identity as an undercover air marshal.

RELATED: ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Melissa McCarthy’s Hilarious Real-Life Spa Experience