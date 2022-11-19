‘Gilmore Girls’: Do You Remember Who the Mayor of Stars Hollow Actually Was?

Michael Winters spent seven seasons playing Taylor Doose on Gilmore Girls. The famed character spent his free time learning and enforcing rules around Stars Hollow. Taylor was so invested in the tiny Connecticut hamlet that it was easy to mistake him for the mayor. Taylor was never the mayor of Stars Hollow, though. Winters recently set the record straight. Do you remember who the actual mayor was?

Michael Winters reminded ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans that he was never the mayor of Stars Hollow

Michael Winters, the actor who played Taylor Doose for all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, wants to set the record straight about one thing. Winters sat down with Entertainment Tonight recently. During the chat, he informed fans that Taylor Doose was not the mayor of Stars Hollow.

Winters reminded loyal viewers that Taylor was the town’s ombudsman. While Winters used the term “ombudsman,” fans may remember him as the town selectman. His official title might be difficult to recall because it was mentioned infrequently. The term was used the most during season 5 of Gilmore Girls, when Jackson Belleville, angered by Taylor’s rule-following ways, decided to run against him. Jackson became town selectman after an election but seemed to abandon the elected position shortly thereafter.

The mayor of Stars Hollow was named Harry Porter

If you don’t remember Harry Porter, don’t feel bad. The character, portrayed by David Huddleston, only appeared in two episodes of the series. He wasn’t mentioned after season 1, either.

Harry Porter appeared first in “Love and War and Snow,” the eighth episode of the series. In the episode, he yelled at everyone at the town meeting for not leashing their dogs. He appeared later in the same episode as one of the civil war reenactors Luke Danes served coffee to. Harry appeared for the final time in “Star-Crossed Lovers and Other Strangers,” the 16th episode of season 1. Harry fulfilled his mayoral duties in the episode by kicking off the Firelight Festival.

Should the job have gone to Taylor Doose?

Once Harry Porter stopped appearing around Stars Hollow, no one mentioned him again. All of the mayoral duties seemed to go to Taylor. So, while Winters wanted fans to remember that his character was never actually the mayor, we think maybe he should have been.

If you think about it, the mayor should have been the one to lead the iconic town meetings. Taylor did that instead. The mayor should have been the one enforcing the rules, too. Taylor did that, as well. The mayor, certainly, should have been the one fielding residents’ business requests. Taylor was also responsible for that. While he was never officially the mayor, he certainly deserved the job. If Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life ever returns for a second season, perhaps Taylor deserves a promotion.