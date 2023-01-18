‘Gilmore Girls’: Rose Abdoo’s Least Favorite Episode Involved a Pungent Odor

Gilmore Girls has such a vast ensemble that each actor must have their own favorite episodes. The cast also isn’t afraid to speak up when they aren’t pleased. Lauren Graham once said some season 6 scenes were not her favorites. Now, Gypsy actor Rose Abdoo has revealed her least favorite Gilmore Girls episode.

Abdoo was a guest on Scott Patterson’s I Am All In podcast on Dec. 30. Recording on the Warner Bros. lot where Stars Hollow was created, Abdoo revealed one episode that still brings back unpleasant memories.

‘Gilmore Girls’ smell centric episodes were tough on Rose Abdoo

Abdoo remembers more than one Gilmore Girls episode centered on a smell plaguing Stars Hollow. One included Gypsy’s coping mechanism.

“I want to say my least favorite,” Abdoo said on I Am All In. “I just remember one episode, did the town smell like eggs and then again it smelled like pickles? Which came first, the eggs or the pickles? The eggs, the eggs. Whenever it smelled, so Gypsy had the idea I guess to get car freshener, air fresheners. An air freshener necklace made out of trees.”

‘Gilmore Girls’ asked Rose Abdoo to wear real air fresheners around her neck

Gypsy wearing a necklace of cardboard pine tree air fresheners makes a funny visual. You also only have to see it on screen for a few minutes out of an hour long episode. For Abdoo to be on set all day filming those scenes, real air fresheners were unfeasible.

“So the prop department, which was magnificent, but came at me with actual pine tree air fresheners,” Abdoo said. “Now if you smelled one, you know how strong it is in your car. Now string 12 of them on a necklace. And he’s like, ’Yeah, you’re going to wear this all day.’ I go, ‘You’re going to wear this all day. Are you kidding me?’ He was like, ‘Well, what’s the problem?’”

When pressed, Abdoo found out that the prop man couldn’t even be in the same room with 12 air fresheners, let alone wear them around his neck. She gave him some Gypsy sass too.

“He goes, ‘Well yeah, I couldn’t keep it in my office. I had to go leave the room.’ And I go, ‘How am I going to wear it all day? There’s no way.’”

Rose Abdoo figured out a movie magic fix

Fortunately, Gilmore Girls did not broadcast in smellovision. The folks at home would never know if Abdoo was wearing real air fresheners or fake props. So Abdoo came up with the solution that made it onto air.

“So I made him go to the copy machine and make fake pine tree things for gypsy because my eyes were watering,” Abdoo said. “I’m traumatized by those pine tree air fresheners.”