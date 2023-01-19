‘Gilmore Girls’: Scott Patterson Says ‘I Really Love Lauren’ Graham

The big will they/won’t they of Gilmore Girls was Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham). It took until season 4 for Luke to even ask Lorelai out and season 5 for them to start dating. Then they broke up from seasons 6-7. Patterson said Luke’s feelings for Lorelai mirrored his own, even though Patterson and Graham never dated.

Scott Patterson attends the Build Series to discuss “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life” at AOL HQ on November 29, 2016 in New York City.

Patterson expressed his love for Graham on the Dec. 30 episode of his podcast I Am All In. I Am All In recorded on the Warner Bros. lot where Gilmore Girls created Stars Hollow, and Patterson explained how his love for Graham manifested.

The reason Scott Patterson loves his ‘Gilmore Girls’ co-star Lauren Graham

Asked about the Gilmore Girls chemistry between Luke and Lorelai, Patterson came clean. It was art imitating life.

“Because I really love her,” Patterson said on I Am All In. “I really love Lauren. And I respect her and I love the amount of work that she’s able to do and the support she gives everybody. She was the heart and soul of this show. We sat back and watched her just power her way through every single day and it wasn’t easy, man. The workload on her was just Herculean. It’s a superhero kind of stuff.”

Lauren Graham set the tone on the ‘Gilmore Girls’ set

Patterson also credited Graham with setting the atmosphere that made working on Gilmore Girls for seven seasons so easy. Graham was the top billed star, or “first on the call sheet” in industry lingo. Patterson marveled at how she could ease guest stars who flubbed takes and made her scenes with Patterson so smooth.

She had that ability to put everybody at ease. No matter who you were on the set, no matter what number on the call sheet you were, she really was a great number one on a show. We were very lucky that she was in that role. And man, what a tennis partner to have. You’re over the other side of the net is like wow, she’s hitting all these great shots, geez and you’re like okay. You know what I mean? Wasn’t she wonderful? Just absolutely breathtakingly wonderful every single day. Scott Patterson, I Am All In, 12/30/22

Lauren Graham was the best at Amy Sherman-Palladino dialogue

Gilmore Girls was known for its long passages of dialogue, which creator Amy Sherman-Palladino mandated they speak fast. For Patterson, that never got easier. He admired how Graham could handle Gilmore Girls scripts with ease.

“Lauren is just a really smart, funny, witty, engaging personality,” Patterson said. “She didn’t breeze through the role. She has this capacity to memorize dialogue. We’re all sweating in our trailers. She’s kind of like here’s the script, what do I need to memorize, just throw the script past my eyes, okay, got it. Let’s go.”