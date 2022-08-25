‘Gilmore Girls’: Scott Patterson Recalls the Scene That Made Him Feel Objectified and ‘Embarrassed’

For more than a year now, Gilmore Girls star Scott Patterson has hosted I Am All In, a podcast where the Luke Danes actor watches every episode of GG for the first time and documents his progress. He discusses an episode every week with his producers and interviews guest stars like Logan Huntzberger actor Matt Czuchry and more. While Patterson mostly looks back at his days on the show fondly, he’s also revealed some not-so-positive memories. In the most recent podcast episode, Scott Patterson addressed a Gilmore Girls scene that made him feel objectified, “embarrassed,” and overall very uncomfortable.

Scott Patterson as Luke Danes in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Neil Jacobs/Netflix

A scene in ‘Gilmore Girls’ Season 3 focuses on Luke Danes’ butt

The scene in question comes from Gilmore Girls Season 3 Episode 19, “Keg! Max!” After the fire at the Independence Inn, Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) and Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) have Luke Danes stop by to assess the damage to the stove in the kitchen. Luke is on the floor behind the stove, while Sookie watches from afar. When Lorelai walks in, Sookie says she’s kept her distance from Luke “because of what happened.”

Sookie goes on to say that she was leaning over Luke at the stove and accidentally had her hand on his butt for several minutes. Lorelai asks how it is, and she and Sookie start to discuss the shape of Luke’s butt. Luke tells them to stop, but Lorelai says they’ll continue to talk about his butt after he leaves.

“It’s all positive!” she says.

“And in bad taste,” Luke responds.

Scott Patterson says the ‘Gilmore Girls’ butt scene made him feel objectified and ‘like a meat stick’

“It is infuriating because you’re being treated like an object…It was the most disturbing time I have ever spent on that set. I couldn’t wait for that day to be over.”https://t.co/95USbd4i6Q — Variety (@Variety) August 24, 2022

Patterson discussed the episode on Aug. 21’s installment of I Am All In. He zeroed in on the kitchen moment, revealing that having an entire scene about his butt made him feel uncomfortable.

“It made me feel really embarrassed, actually,” Patterson said. “It is infuriating to be treated that way — it is infuriating — because you’re being treated like an object. It’s disturbing, and it’s disgusting, and I had to endure that through that entire scene and many takes. It was all about the butt, the butt, the butt, the butt.”

Patterson said that even when they weren’t filming that scene, people still talked about his backside all day.

“It was the most disturbing time I have ever spent on that set, and I couldn’t wait for that day to be over,” he added. “It’s as disgusting for women to objectify men as it is for men to objectify women, and it’s as harmful.”

Patterson continued to say that even though it made him angry at the time, he didn’t want to say anything.

“And I never said anything, so I was angry at myself for never saying anything. But I had this job, and I didn’t want to make waves and all that,” the Saw star said.

Patterson clarified that his job on Gilmore Girls meant “the world” to him. He could even see how the scene was designed to make viewers laugh at Sookie and Lorelai’s banter. But at the same time, it was at his expense. He said he felt “like a meat stick” and questioned what that would mean for his career.

Scott Patterson previously said he wanted a ‘do-over’ of another scene

Still waiting on someone to build me an ice rink in my front yard. pic.twitter.com/ywt1khXxLl — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) August 11, 2022

This wasn’t the first time Patterson questioned a scene in Gilmore Girls. Last year, the podcast host said he would have liked a “do-over” of a scene where Luke aggressively yells at Sookie to get out from behind the counter at Luke’s Diner.

“I mean, I really ripped her, and then she sat down with Lorelai and just sort of [kept talking],” he told Us Weekly. “If you talk to someone like that in real life, they’re going to be affected. What can I say? She had thicker skin, but today you couldn’t get away with that.”

Fans can hear more from Scott Patterson on I Am All In, available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more. Meanwhile, Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life are now streaming on Netflix.

