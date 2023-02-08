‘Gilmore Girls’: Sean Gunn Admits Amy Sherman Palladino, Dan Palladino ‘Scared Me’ but Now They’re Friends

Sean Gunn was on 137 episodes of Gilmore Girls and returned for A Year in the Life. You might think he’d get pretty close to creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino in that time. Not so, Gunn says. They’ve been much closer since the show ended because Gunn is no longer afraid of them.

Gunn was a guest on Scott Patterson’s I Am All In podcast on Sept. 14 in one of his many appearances about his time on Gilmore Girls. This time, Gunn and Patterson discussed who they stayed friends with from Gilmore Girls, with Gunn acknowledging his growing friendship with the show’s producers.

Sean Gunn was afraid of his ‘Gilmore Girls’ bosses

Gunn played Kirk Gleason on Gilmore Girls. When the show began, Gunn was only a few years into his acting career. Now when he sees Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, they’re all veterans.

“I’m friends now with Amy and Dan in a way that I wasn’t then really,” Gunn said on I Am All In. “I think they scared me when I was a young actor and now I think I know them a little better.”

Sean Gunn had other friends on the ‘Gilmore Girls’ set

Gilmore Girls also employed some of Gunn’s old friends. John Cabrera played Brian Fuller, the bassist for Hep Alien. Gunn already knew Cabrera before they shared scenes together.

“John Cabrera, who plays Brian has been one of my closest friends since college so that actually predates Gilmore Girls,” Gunn said. “Keiko [Agena] and I are good friends. I don’t know, they’re all great.”

Sean Gunn and Scott Patterson stayed friends too

As evidenced by Gunn’s numerous appearances on the podcast, he and Patterson remained friends after Gilmore Girls.

“My friendship with Sean is going on 22 years now and it just keeps getting better and better,” Patterson said.

Gunn added that doing Gilmore Girls together bonded most of the cast for life. Even the people who aren’t in touch regularly could catch back up quickly whenever the opportunity presents.

“I think there’s a part of us, on some level, you’re going to be sort of friendly with everybody forever,” Gunn said. “Like, it’s like there are people I haven’t seen in 10 years but if I saw them it’d be oh my God, give ‘em a hug and catch up and see what they’re up to. Yeah, I’m friends with Scott.”

Patterson joked that the only exclusion would be the actor who plays Hep Alien guitarist Gil, because rocker Sebastian Bach screams too much. Bach also appeared on Patterson’s podcast so clearly this is meant in jest.

“With Sebastian Bach I’d run the other way,” Patterson said.