‘Gilmore Girls’: The Show’s Creepiest Side Storylines

Gilmore Girls remains one of the most popular streaming series on Netflix right now. While the original series ended its run in 2007, it’s amassed new fans each year. The series remains popular because of its generally wholesome storylines and quaint setting. Not everything about Gilmore Girls was all that wholesome, though. Several side plots were creepy. We’ve collected three Gilmore Girls storylines that we believe are extraordinarily creepy when you think about it.

Kirk Gleason amassing a jewelry collection from elderly women was one of the creepiest ‘Gilmore Girls’ storylines

Kirk Gleason was Stars Hollow’s most eccentric resident. Still, he is beloved by Gilmore Girls fans, and we totally get why. He seemed mostly harmless and well-intentioned. Every so often, though, Kirk made a really strange revelation.

Kirk Gleason | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

In season 6, when Luke Danes sat down with Kirk to look through his jewelry collection, the town oddball revealed that he had amassed a large collection of rings by befriending older women and talking them into leaving him their jewelry when they die. The divulgence got a few strange looks but not enough for the enormity of the statement. Kirk’s jewelry business was by far the creepiest Gilmore Girls subplots ever constructed.

Asher Flemming’s track record of preying on undergraduate students at Yale should have been more shocking to everyone

In season 4 of Gilmore Girls, Rory Gilmore’s best friend, Paris Geller, started dating a much older man. That man, Asher Flemming, was a professor at Yale, and he and Paris dated until his sudden death from a heart attack.

The fact that Asher was more than 40 years Paris’ senior was creepy enough, but the full backstory makes it even more troubling. Paris wasn’t the only undergrad that Asher set his sights on. Doyle McMaster revealed that Asher dated a new first-year student each year. Everyone treated the open secret like it was no big deal. It was one of the most bizarrely creepy Gilmore Girls storylines we can think of.

Floyd Stiles using a private investigator to follow his son and Lorelai Gilmore was just plain weird

Lorelai Gilmore had a few romantic relationships during the show’s seven-season run. While her relationship with Luke Danes was the most important, she had a romantic endeavor that took a surprisingly creepy turn right before hooking up with Luke.

Chris Eigeman and Lauren Graham | Jim Spellman/WireImage

In season 4 of Gilmore Girls, Lorelai started dating Jason Stiles, a longtime family friend, and her father’s newly acquired business partner. The relationship was going along fine until Jason’s father, Floyd Stiles, hired a private investigator to follow Jason, inadvertently uncovering Jason and Lorelai’s secret relationship. When Floyd revealed the love affair in front of Richard and Emily Gilmore, everyone was shocked by the reveal, but not by Floyd’s actions. A private investigator feels like an extreme and creepy Gilmore Girls plot twist.