‘Gilmore Girls’: Sookie St. James Obsessed Over Luke Danes’ Butt in More Than 1 Scene

Gilmore Girls star Scott Patterson recently called out a scene in season 3 that made him feel extremely uncomfortable, as Melissa McCarthy’s Sookie and Lauren Graham’s Lorelai discussed the butt of his character, Luke Danes. During his I Am All In podcast, Patterson revealed that he felt “objectified” and “humiliated” on set, even after he finished filming that scene. However, it wasn’t the last time he endured a scene like that on the show; a similar exchange occurred between Sookie and Luke just a few seasons later.

‘Gilmore Girls’ star Scott Patterson recently described a ‘disturbing’ experience with a season 3 scene about his butt

During the Aug. 24 episode of I Am All In, Patterson and his producers sat down to discuss Gilmore Girls Season 3 Episode 19, “Keg! Max!” The GG episode contains a particular scene where Luke inspects the stove at the Independence Inn. Sookie stands nearby to observe. When Lorelai enters the room, Sookie explains that she accidentally had her hand on Luke’s backside for a while. The two then proceed to discuss the shape and feel of Luke’s butt, prompting the Luke’s diner owner to tell them to stop because it’s “in bad taste.”

Getting candid about the scene, Patterson said it made him feel “objectified,” like “some kind of meat stick.” He explained that people on set continued to talk about his butt for the rest of the day after filming that moment.

“It was the most disturbing time I have ever spent on that set. I couldn’t wait for that day to be over,” he said.

Patterson continued on to discuss how “embarrassed” and ashamed he felt that day. He encouraged listeners to put themselves in his shoes.

“Stand there in front of all those people filming and this is how the creator of that show sees that character,” he added. “That you can humiliate him and take away his dignity that entire scene and that’s OK.”

The Saw actor said it wasn’t the first time he felt objectified, which “always made him angry.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t the last, either.

‘Gilmore Girls’ Season 6 has another exchange focused on Luke Danes’ butt

When Gilmore Girls fans think about a scene focused on Luke Danes’ butt, another moment may come to mind. In season 6 episode 4, “Always a Godmother, Never a God,” Sookie visits Luke at his diner. She’s excited to have found a wedding cake topper that matches one of Luke’s features — that’s right, his butt.

“It’s not nice, it’s fate. Look! Perhaps this looks familiar?” Sookie asks, turning the cake topper around. “His butt. It’s your butt, Luke. It’s your butt!”

Looking uncomfortable and annoyed, Luke tells Sookie to stop shouting about his butt because “people are eating.” However, Sookie continues to talk about the odds of finding a cake topper with “exactly” Luke’s butt, even leaning over the counter to look at Luke’s backside and compare.

Sookie’s excitement over the cake topper certainly provides a few laughs. However, Scott Patterson’s comments about the season 3 scene make us wonder how he felt about this one.

Scott Patterson shared how those types of scenes made him question his role

ICYMI: #GilmoreGirls actor Scott Patterson is calling out series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for objectifying his character back in Season 3. Watch the scene and hear Patterson's comments about it. https://t.co/s6oMTDuEnN — TVLine.com (@TVLine) August 27, 2022

On the podcast, Patterson revealed how the season 3 scene affected the way he felt about his role. He admitted that he didn’t say anything at the time because he didn’t want to “make waves.” However, it did make him worry about what executives and Academy members would think of him as an actor.

“What are Academy members gonna say when they see this scene? ‘Oh, we’ve gotta nominate him. That butt scene was amazing. Best Butt,'” he said. “I mean, really, what am I involved in here? It really questioned why I was doing the show at the time.”

Fans can hear more from Scott Patterson on I Am All In, available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more. Meanwhile, Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life are now streaming on Netflix.

