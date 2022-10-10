‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Keiko Agena, Reveals Her Favorite Lane Kim Storyline, and It Has Nothing to Do With Dave Rygalski

Keiko Agena spent seven years playing Lane Kim on Gilmore Girls. She reprised the role in 2016 when she returned for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. In many ways, the character of Lane still defines Agena’s career. It was, after all, her breakout role. She has plenty of opinions about the character and her very best storylines. While many fans argue that Lane’s love affair with Dave Rygalski was the character’s best storyline of the show, Agena disagrees. She thinks there is a completely different storyline that is far more impactful, and it involves Mrs. Kim.

Keiko Agena revealed that her story arc with Mrs. Kim was her favorite

Gilmore Girls fans have spent years lamenting Lane’s lost love. Agena has made it clear that she wished the Dave Rygalski storyline had played out differently, too. Still, it’s not her favorite storyline. In a recent Reddit AMA, Agena admitted that her seven-season story arc with Mrs. Kim remains her favorite storyline.

Keiko Agena | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Agena told fans that she enjoyed scenes depicting Mrs. Kim and Lane’s relationship growth. She even listed one as her very favorite scene. Agena said she loved the scene where Mrs. Kim and Lane share a shot in their kitchen after Lane moves back home after breaking up with Zach Van Gerbig.

In the episode, Lane’s sour mood concerns Mrs. Kim enough for her to demand she come back downstairs. From there, Mrs. Kim tells Lane to follow her. Lane does as she is told. She follows Mrs. Kim as she closes the shop, pulls down the shades, and ensures no one can see inside the house. Once Mrs. Kim is secure that the moment will remain private, she pulls alcohol out of a tucked-away cupboard, pours a little shot for each of them, and says, “Lane, it’s been six weeks since you came home. You have grieved, and now we move on.”

No other words are exchanged between the pair, but it is a moment that seems to be a turning point for Mrs. Kim and Lane. Their past relationship had been largely authoritarian, but Lane’s return home after her breakup seemed to have softened Mrs. Kim and allowed her to view Lane as more of an adult. It’s one of the more tender moments between the mother-daughter duo, and we loved seeing it as much as Agena apparently loved acting it out.

Lane and Mrs. Kim appeared to fall into a comfortable rhythm later on

Lane’s rebellious spirit was certainly a cause of concern for Mrs. Kim, but once Lane made her way into adulthood, their relationship seemed to change and develop. When she became a mother to her twins, things really changed; that was evident in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Mrs. Kim and Lane Kim | Netflix

Whatever comfortable rhythm they eventually found was mutually beneficial. Still, fans would love to see more for Lane and more from Mrs. Kim. A second revival is not yet in the works, but if it is ever to happen, we are sure both Lane and Mrs. Kim will factor heavily into the storyline. We could imagine Mrs. Kim teaching Lane how to run her own small business, perhaps one more suited to her tastes, if Amy Sherman-Palladino ever gets around to penning a second revival.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’ star, Keiko Agena, Thinks There Was a Better Way to End Lane and Dave’s Relationship, and We Agree