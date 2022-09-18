‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Lauren Graham Buys a New House and Proves She Has Something in Common With Lorelai Gilmore

Lauren Graham spent seven years playing Lorelai Gilmore, a smart, ambitious, and whimsical young single mother. Lorelai didn’t care much for change, though, and based on a recent real estate deal, it appears that neither does Graham. The famed Gilmore Girls star sold her longtime home several weeks back and purchased a new abode not far from where she spent the last 17 years of her life.

Lauren Graham sold her Los Feliz home for a tidy profit

A lot has changed for Lauren Graham in the last couple of years. The Parenthood alum spent several months away from home due to filming and coronavirus (COVID-19), and then she dealt with the end of her long-term relationship with Peter Krause. Now, Graham has got a brand new place to rest her head.

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause | Nomi Ellenson/FilmMagic

According to The Dirt, Graham sold her Los Feliz, California, residence to a neighbor in an off-market deal worth $6 million. According to the publication, Graham purchased the house in 2005 from Portia De Rossi for around $3 million. The home, located in Laughlin Park, is in a prime location. The gated community is known for housing celebrities and other wealthy California residents.

The ‘Gilmore Girls’ star’s new home isn’t far from her old one

Just like her iconic character, Graham appears to find something she likes, and she sticks with it. Spending 17 years in the same home seems to establish that the Gilmore Girls star isn’t all that interested in making big changes regularly, and her new real estate purchase adds credence to that theory.

Lauren Graham | Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

According to The Dirt, Graham’s movers didn’t have far to go when they packed up her house. She purchased a new abode in the same neighborhood. Her new home is just around the corner. According to property records, the 3-bedroom house sits on a smaller lot than Graham’s former homestead and has less overall space. Graham also paid less for her new digs than she paid for her original home back in 2005. Still, it’s in the same gated community she’s called home for nearly two decades.

Lauren Graham’s iconic character, Lorelai Gilmore, hated change. She was especially attached to the beloved hamlet of Stars Hollow and the cozy home she shared with her only child. Even after Luke Danes purchased a much larger Stars Hollow property in anticipation of moving things forward with Lorelai, she wanted to stay put.

When her parents considered buying her a new home as a wedding gift, they knew the town’s importance to her. Lorelai didn’t want to change something she loved, like where she lived, and apparently, neither did Graham. Sure, she sold her longtime residence, but she moved just around the corner. While that could be a coincidence, it feels like a quirky connection between Graham and her breakout role.

