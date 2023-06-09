‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Melissa McCarthy, Thinks Sookie St. James Is off Making Edibles Now

Melissa McCarthy will always be Sookie St. James to Gilmore Girls fans. While Sookie was a supporting character during the show’s seven-season run, she became a fan favorite. Sookie was so beloved that fans were truly bummed when she only appeared briefly in the final moments of the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. While Sookie wasn’t really in the revival, McCarthy has an idea of what she would be up to these days. During a recent interview, McCarthy theorized that Sookie and her husband, Jackson Belleville got into the cannabis game.

Melissa McCarthy | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy thinks she knows where her ‘Gilmore Girls’ character, Sookie St. James, would be today

While Sookie didn’t show up in the Gilmore Girls revival on Netflix, fans needn’t worry. Melissa McCarthy is happy to share what she thinks the eccentric chef would be up to today. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Melissa McCarthy said she was certain that Jackson and Sookie would have moved on to growing cannabis and creating edibles with it.

McCarthy assured the public that Sookie would still be cooking but that it wouldn’t be the hectic food preparation that fans came to know and love on Gilmore Girls. Instead, McCarthy feels comfortable suggesting that Sookie would have built herself a small edibles empire these days. If Sookie were really out there making pot brownies, it would certainly be a deviation from what fans saw in the past. The acclaimed chef did have a run-in with marijuana once on Gilmore Girls, and she wasn’t thinking up recipes to use it in.

Could Sookie and Jackson still live in Connecticut if they were growing marijuana?

If Sookie and Jackson are, in fact, growing and cooking with marijuana, they wouldn’t need to stray far from Stars Hollow. Adult-use cannabis was legalized in the state, and the first sales were made on Jan. 10, 2023, according to several sources. The legalization of recreational marijuana is what Jackson and Sookie would have needed to get involved.

After all, the couple absolutely freaked out when they found marijuana plants growing on Jackson’s property. The couple was so terrified by the discovery that they cut the plants down and ran through Stars Hollow, trying to figure out what to do with the illicit (at the time) foliage.

Melissa McCarthy also thinks the couple kept having kids

Season 7 of Gilmore Girls was a bit odd for many fans of the series. Lane Kim’s twin pregnancy was seen as a letdown, but Sookie’s third pregnancy was considered far more problematic. Sookie found herself unexpectedly pregnant in the show’s final season after Jackson lied about getting a vasectomy. The storyline was supposed to be light at the time. Fans have since pointed out that what Jackson did would be considered reproductive coercion today and is certainly abusive.

Despite the painfully awkward and uncomfortable storyline, McCarthy thinks the couple has gotten over it. In fact, she thinks Jackson and Sookie had even more kids. During her Entertainment Weekly interview, she joked that they were farming cannabis while raising their 13 kids. Jackson always did want a big family. Sookie, however, was never sold on the idea. While McCarthy felt confident that more babies eventually came along, we are still curious about baby Belleville number 3’s name.